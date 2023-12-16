14 of the best shows and movies about business to binge over the holidays

BY Saleah Blancaflor9 minute read

From the history of how one of Nike’s most successful partnerships came to be to a record-breaking film about one of the world’s most celebrated toys to the rise and fall of some of the biggest tech startups, this year brought even more TV shows and films about business, brands, careers, and finances to Hollywood’s forefront.

Here are some great TV series and movies—including some highly binge-worthy docuseries and dramatizations of real-life business successes and failures—to catch up on over the winter break: For a story about how an amazing brand was built . . . Air

In Alex Convery’s screenwriting debut, directed and costarring Ben Affleck as Nike CEO Phil Knight, the movie recreates the real-life story of sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and how he led Nike in pursuing legendary NBA player Michael Jordan. Vaccaro’s persistence resulted in one of the shoe brand’s biggest partnerships to date—and the birth of the Air Jordan shoes, a brand unto itself, which continues to bring in major revenue ($5.1 billion in fiscal 2022). Air was the first film produced by Artists Equity, an independent studio cofounded by Affleck and Damon, whose innovative model shares profits and gives creative freedom to its talent amid the shift to streaming. Where to watch: Prime Video For a study in the rise and fall of a massive tech company . . . BlackBerry

Before there were iPhones, there was BlackBerry—and if you were born before the 2000s, you might’ve owned one of the smartphone devices. Starring Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie, the two business guys who cofounded the mobile phone company with Douglas Fregin, the movie (which was recently recut into a three-part limited series) chronicles the success of the BlackBerry before the device’s downfall, due to market competition after Samsung and, you guessed it, Apple. Where to watch: AMC+

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

For a fun film that incorporates a brand’s history . . . Barbie

It was the pink campaign seen ’round the world. While the Warner Bros. film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, about the iconic Mattel doll, was a masterclass in marketing in its own right, there’s no denying the movie’s underlying business theme. While the movie centers on the titular doll having an existential crisis and explores themes of feminism, motherhood, and “the patriarchy,” part of the plot focuses on Will Ferrell as Mattel’s CEO having to capture a human-size Barbie “in the real world” and return her to Barbie Land. Rhea Pearlman’s heartwarming portrayal of Barbie’s creator and Mattel cofounder, the late Ruth Handler, alone is worth the price of subscription. Where to watch: Max For another movie about an iconic toy brand . . . The Beanie Bubble (Make it a double feature!)

Beanie Babies, another toy phenomenon, also got their own movie this year. Based on the book, The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette, the movie stars Zach Galifianakis as toy manufacturer Ty Warner and Elizabeth Banks and tells the story of how Warner collaborated with three women on an idea that resulted in one of the biggest toy obsessions of the 1990s. Where to watch: Apple TV+ For a part thriller, part history lesson of a popular video game . . . Tetris

The captivating movie dramatizes the journey of Dutch video game designer Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), who discovered Tetris in 1988 and risked his life by traveling to the Soviet Union and teaming up with Alexey Pajitnov to patent the game and bring it to the masses. Rogers was not only responsible for securing the rights to Tetris, but also bringing it to gaming consoles where it found much of its popularity, as well as resolving some of the licensing disputes that brought Tetris to GameBoy devices. Where to watch: Apple TV+

For a bit of true crime in the telemarketing industry . . . Telemarketers

Produced by Benny and Josh Safdie and Danny McBride, the three-part true crime documentary series follows two former CDG employees in New Jersey who — through footage and investigation — attempt to interrogate the telemarketing industry’s practices and corruption after discovering the money they were supposedly raising for firefighter and police charities was going to their employers. If you weren’t familiar with the show before, you might’ve seen the news about Patrick J. Pespas, one of the show’s stars and a fan favorite, who went missing shortly after the docuseries premiered—but was found three weeks later. Where to watch: Max



For a sobering take on what went really wrong with a startup . . . Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

This four-part docuseries takes an in-depth look at how electric cigarette startup Juul Labs, founded by Stanford University graduates Adam Bowen and James Monsees, became one of the fastest growing multibillion-dollar company in 2017 (once referred to as “the iPhone of e-cigs”)—and was especially popular with young people. But not long after its success, Juul found itself in hot water in 2018 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigated the brand following public health concerns about the amount of nicotine in the devices. That same year, Juul agreed to pull some of its flavored cartridges before its products were officially banned in 2022. Since then, the company has attempted a comeback, including developing new tech devices with age-verification technology. Where to watch: Netflix For the story of how the GameStop-Reddit craze happened . . . Dumb Money

Directed by Craig Gillespie and featuring a star-studded cast of Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and America Ferrera, the movie is based on Ben Mezrich’s 2021 book, The Antisocial Network. It dives into the now-infamous 2021 GameStop-Reddit short squeeze that resulted in major financial consequences for a number of hedge funds and short sellers. Gillespie told Fast Company earlier this year that he was inspired to make the movie when he learned about it from his 24-year-old son, who was living with him during the pandemic, and was active in the WallStreetBets community on Reddit. “I was living through all that with him, and it was an incredibly emotional, intense experience, both exhilarating at times and incredibly frustrating,” Gillespie said. “And that really connected with me.” Where to watch: Apple TV+, Vudu, Google Play, Prime Video, YouTube For an inspirational show about women in STEM . . . Lessons in Chemistry

Based on Bonnie Garmus’ novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry stars Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a lab tech who gets fired from her job and instead begins hosting her own chemistry-based cooking show, Supper at Six, to educate housewives in the 1960s. While the show is historical fiction, it highlights the very real gender gap in science. A recent study from MIT showed that women still only make up 28% of the entire STEM workforce in the U.S. in 2023. Where to watch: Apple TV+