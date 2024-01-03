This is the new leaders playbook for 2024

BY T. Alexander Puutio5 minute read

If the current year is anything to go by, 2024 is shaping up to be a monumental challenge, especially for business leaders.

From navigating the uncharted terrain of economic and geopolitical uncertainty to adapting to revolutionary shifts in stakeholder perspectives and the sweeping advance of AI across every imaginable sector, leaders will most certainly have their hands full. On top of all that, they will need to make pulling it all off seem authentic. While I can’t shield you from what lies ahead, I can arm you with key insights about each major trend that will shake the world next year.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Authenticity is the new everything Let’s begin by exploring the most far-reaching of them all: the growing demand for authenticity. Merriam-Webster recently announced authentic as the word of the year. It’s a choice that is sure to resonate with everyone who has recently interacted with the outside world. In 2023, we all witnessed deepfakes, dupes, and misinformation reach unprecedented heights, leaving audiences around the globe yearning for something real to latch onto. As Edelman and many others have noted, authenticity is rapidly becoming the key currency for brands and their leaders. Whether its mission-driven nonprofits or profit-seeking corporations, leaders across the world will find that the stakeholders of 2024 will be increasingly vocal about their desire for consistency between actions and the organizations, values, principles, and mission. And while the demand for authenticity has skyrocketed, supply is nowhere close to catching up.

In fact, some of the most renowned brands and their leadership seem positively clueless about how to foster authenticity. Elon Musk’s brutalization of Twitter’s brand identity and Anheuser-Busch’s failure to stand firmly behind its marketing campaigns are particularly vivid examples of how difficult it can be to articulate, and stay true to, an authentic vision while also trying to steer a business. Yet the rewards that authenticity can bring are well worth noting. Take Breakthrough Research’s 2023 Brand Authenticity report, for instance, which revealed the 20 most authentic brands that saw their stock prices increase by 59%, whereas the overall market dipped by 25% since April 2020. Research published by Harvard Business Review backs up the assertion that customers are willing to pay more for authenticity when it’s appropriately on display. So, what can you do to amp up your authenticity levels?

Start with a brand audit to understand where you stand and what your audience expects from you. Then, align your brand’s actions with qualities like ethical behavior, high quality, reliability, and excellent customer service—just like Lego, Patagonia, The North Face, and Costco, which rank among the top for brand authenticity. Get comfortable with uncertainty The past few years have offered a true master class in uncertainty with global pandemics, regional conflicts, supply chain crises, and credit crunches being just the tip of the iceberg. Now that 2023 is drawing to a close with regional tensions higher than ever before, we have little reason to expect the coming year will provide much relief.

On the contrary, leaders should brace themselves for yet another year filled with predictably unpredictable challenges. In terms of sources of uncertainty, Oxford Economics, KPMG, JPMorgan, and other experts pin inflation, foreign tensions with China and in the Middle East, and the 2024 election cycle as the ones to watch. While we might have some good ideas about the sources of disruption as we enter into the new year, don’t forget about the horde of unknown unknowns ready to ambush you behind every corner. Thankfully, preparedness matters more than prescience.

advertisement

As a result, agility and adaptability will be key leadership traits of 2024. In addition to having their business continuity plans in order, leaders must cultivate a culture that can quickly respond to changes regardless of where they come from. Here, the most important task for a leader is to foster a mindset that embraces challenges as growth opportunities. Furthermore, being transparent and in frequent communication with stakeholders will be more important than ever. Keeping employees, customers, and partners informed and engaged during times of uncertainty is essential for maintaining trust and stability within the organization. Finally, the unceasing tide of uncertainty imposes one final requirement for business leaders that is tightly connected to authenticity: the need to embrace humility.

To paraphrase an old saying, “Whenever leaders and board executives are busy planning, somewhere behind the pearly gates God is laughing.” Understanding one’s place in the broader context of the world and the looming storm of uncertainty is not just a solid foundation for preparation; it’s a profound declaration of authenticity as well. Embrace the inevitable The coming year promises to be a milestone in corporate evolution as the buzzwords of today rapidly coalesce into business norms of tomorrow. For business leaders, there will be no excuses for missing the train on generative AI, the future of work and sustainability, in particular. In fact, those who do will find themselves outcompeted and out of a job in an instant.

Let’s begin with AI. Throughout the current year, we’ve seen only glimpses of what generative AI, like ChatGPT, can do when unleashed on real-life business problems. As Forrester recently estimated, 2024 will be the year when generative AI goes from hype to impact. According to a recent EY survey, 99% of CEOs are planning to invest in generative AI, and most agree that generative AI will enhance productivity. With everyone on the same starting line, success will be determined by either who runs the fastest or who changes the rules of engagement altogether. This is why 2024 will equally reward leaders with business acumen and an aptitude for bold decisions as well as those who are already sitting on hoards of GPUs to throw at AI projects of their choice. What matters most is taking decisive action in embracing the future that is already here.

Speaking of the future that has arrived, did you know that 2024 marks the first year when Gen Z will outnumber boomers in the workplace? According to McKinsey, Gen Zers, or zoomers, are nothing if not purpose-driven. They are more active politically and socially, and they expect their workplaces to be inclusive as well as have a clear mission worth supporting. Sadly, as André Martin notes in his latest book, Wrong Fit, Right Fit, the vast majority of tasks that knowledge workers do today do not have a strong connection to purpose. No wonder Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report found that 6 out of 10 employees are quiet quitting. Once hiring picks up again in 2024, chances are the quitting won’t be as silent, leaving leadership grasping onto key talent.