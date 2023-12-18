‘Sandwich generation’ workers are burning out. Here are 3 solutions that can help

BY Kelly Greenwood4 minute read

Last fall, I made an important decision to take a six-week sabbatical after a difficult few years.

I felt the huge weight and responsibility of being a founder and CEO, especially through a global pandemic and racial justice reckoning, compounded by the unspoken expectation that female CEOs provide extra support for their teams. This was further exacerbated by the fact that as the leader of Mind Share Partners, a workplace mental health nonprofit, I couldn’t tune out upsetting news events. And given our mission, I did even more emotional labor to maintain a mentally healthy culture for my team—a bar we’ve set high. Simultaneously, I navigated the unexpected loss of my dad and helped to support my mom emotionally and with her health from across the country. Now I support her locally, while also caring for, and attempting to provide normalcy for, my two young kids. It dawned on me that I’ve joined the “sandwich generation”—40 to 50-somethings who are dual caregivers for elderly parents as well as their own children.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I was incredibly grateful to lead a high impact organization. Doing so was only possible thanks to my husband doing more than his 50% share of our caregiving responsibilities and to the support of an incredible nanny. I recognize how privileged I am in these respects, but unfortunately even this tremendous privilege wasn’t enough to prevent personal and professional burnout. Here’s what I’ve learned about the challenges facing sandwich generation workers. Many C-suite leaders are in the sandwich generation An estimated 23% of U.S. adults belong to the sandwich generation, including many of those in leadership positions. Research suggests that this segment of the workforce—especially women—is at a higher risk of burnout. This can be exacerbated by the financial realities of care and the lack of access to caregiving resources. Unfortunately, in existing workplace systems, top leadership positions are not designed for long-term sustainability—and should probably come with expiration dates in service of the leaders as well as their organizations.

Sarahjane Sacchetti stepped down as the CEO of Cleo, a benefits platform, earlier this year after becoming a caregiver to her parent with ALS. She shared that her CEO responsibilities, including long hours and the emotional stamina to support her staff, were outside her bandwidth for now. “On maternity leave, you hold up your little joy of a human, and everyone says they’re so cute. But caregiving has all the transition and change but none of the joy, so people don’t talk about it,” Sacchetti said. It was striking that she had no peer role models, which I personally related to when I began talking about my mental health journey. Female leaders are disproportionately impacted Although men and women are equally likely to experience caregiving responsibilities, the burden still largely falls onto women. Up to 81% of all caregivers are female and spend as much as 50% more time providing daily personal care tasks for children or aging adults than their male counterparts.

This year, we’ve seen powerhouse female leaders like the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, the former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and former YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki step down from their roles, some due to burnout. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports an estimated 1 million women are missing from the workforce compared to pre-pandemic. The reasons behind this are nuanced, but include caregiving burdens. Women face unique issues in the workplace that can contribute to mental health challenges—from pay inequity, gender-based microaggressions and harassment, and lack of flexibility. Women from historically marginalized communities experience additional discrimination. Many of these challenges are largely “invisible” because women are often discouraged from discussing them and may even face consequences for doing so. What I have learned While I wish I had more lessons to share with sandwich generation leaders, here are three steps organizations can take to support the mental health of the sandwich generation workforce.

advertisement

Offer flexibility and sustainable ways of working Our 2023 Mental Health at Work Report in partnership with Qualtrics found that poor work-life balance was a top reason negatively impacting U.S. workers’ mental health. It can go a long way when organizations provide greater flexibility and healthy workplace norms. Everyone benefits from greater flexibility. And workers need different kinds of support, so offering a menu of options—such as a “no emails after work hours” norm and flexible work policies—is important. These efforts can provide crucial balance that sandwich generation workers need while juggling multiple demands. Normalize using these policies

It’s just as important for leaders to normalize actually using these types of policies. For example, I actively encourage my own team members to fully “switch off” on PTO and after working hours. Policymakers are also prioritizing the needs of sandwich generation workers. The Biden administration enacted an executive order earlier this year to increase access to high-quality care. Two-thirds of U.S. states now provide parental and family leave to government employees—setting a precedent for other industries. Model vulnerability Modeling vulnerability by sharing your own story can help others feel safe in doing the same and less alone in their struggles. I frequently mention the challenges I am dealing with in my own life, such as helping my mom. I have found that opening up to my team and sharing my story publicly helps to create a culture of trust, support, and openness in which others can seek support without fear of professional repercussions.