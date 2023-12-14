‘Menty B,’ ‘grippy sock vacation’: Is Gen Z’s use of mental health slang helping or hurting?

BY Sarah Bregel3 minute read

Hop on TikTok, and the convos about mental health will undoubtedly be popping off. Though if you aren’t a Gen Zer, you might need their help to decode the discourse.

“Time for my hot girl walk, so I don’t have a full menty b, no cap”: If that sounds like utter gibberish, allow us to explain. A menty b is a silly nickname for a not-so-fun occurrence: a mental breakdown. Hot girl walks are essentially mental health walks that lift your spirits. And no cap isn’t related to mental health at all—it just means, for real. In particular, words and phrases in the therapy and mental health sphere have taken off on social media platforms that are popular with Gen Z. It comes at a time when rates of poor mental health among youth are absolutely soaring. And collective mental health, through all the generations, is also in rough shape. In some ways, talking excessively about mental health, and even overusing the terms related to it, feels like a natural response. If we’re all feeling the same way, we should be talking about it—and it shouldn’t be shameful. Gen Zers certainly have no shame, or at least so it appears on social media. Even “grippy sock vacation,” a term meaning an in-patient psychiatric stay, is being thrown around on Twitter and TikTok.

It’s not just Gen Z-centric content, either. As The Atlantic wrote this week, the internet has become filled with celebrities “opening up” about depression and other mental health issues. On the one hand, the language does seem to be serving an important purpose—making mental health, a topic that was once taboo, easier to talk about. While you might hesitate to tell people you’re feeling extremely sad or anxiety-ridden, you might be willing to say that you’re feeling “stressy-depressy.” Leela Morin, a 17-year-old student who lives in Baltimore, agrees. She says that her generation talks more freely about mental health than older generations because they see so much of it on social media, even if they aren’t necessarily looking for it. “I don’t follow any accounts [about mental health], but there’s always a lot of content about it on my ‘for you’ page,” she tells Fast Company. Morin says the emergence of so much social media content, along with new language, “100%” helps to destigmatize having a mental health issue. But she also admits that a real risk exists. This sort of destigmatization could lead to the normalization of serious concerns—issues that we shouldn’t be normalizing, like eating disorders and self-harm.

There’s also concern that the sort of light and fluffy jargon employed by Gen Z to describe serious mental health issues, such as “menty b” for a mental breakdown, trivializes experiences that can be truly debilitating for some. Nicholette Leanza, a psychotherapist at LifeStance Health, worries about this. She hopes social media users, who frequently diagnose themselves with mental health issues using information they ingest on the platforms, will exercise more caution around what they read and believe. She says she constantly sees terms like “menty b” being used too freely, and where they don’t belong. Leanza says that in order to combat the overuse of the wrong mental health lingo, “there needs to be more and better education about what serious mental health issues truly look like.” That way, there won’t be as much confusion around what mental health struggles encompass. “Perhaps we need more licensed mental health professionals stepping up and posting more educational content related to the difference between common reactions to stress and what a serious mental health symptom looks like,” she tells Fast Company.