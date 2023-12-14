More than 100 creators are threatening to leave Substack over Nazi newsletters

Substack is back in the news lately, though this time it’s not for looming money problems . It’s for worse problems—Nazi problems. At the end of November, The Atlantic published a piece by writer Jonathan Katz titled simply, “ Substack has a Nazi problem .” His argument was essentially that the newsletter-publishing platform hosts, so therefore profits from, a larger number of white-supremacy newsletters than he—and for that matter, most regular readers—probably ever expected.

At least 16 of the newsletters that I reviewed have overt Nazi symbols, including the swastika and the Sonnenrad, in their logos or in prominent graphics. Andkon’s Reich Press, for example, calls itself “a National Socialist newsletter”; its logo shows Nazi banners on Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate . . . A Substack called White-Papers, bearing the tagline “Your pro-White policy destination,” is one of several that openly promote the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory . . . Other newsletters make prominent references to the “Jewish Question.”

Some of those newsletters have tens of thousands of subscribers, Katz wrote. And many accept paid subscriptions, meaning that Substack, which pockets 10% of writers’ subscription revenues, earns money when readers pay for Nazi newsletters.

Calling themselves “Substackers Against Nazis,” more than 100 of the platform’s publishers today released an open letter calling for Substack’s leaders to be direct about where, exactly, they stand on the question of Nazis.

“We’re asking a very simple question that has somehow been made complicated: Why are you platforming and monetizing Nazis?” the group writes. “We, your publishers, want to hear from you on the official Substack newsletter. Is platforming Nazis part of your vision of success? Let us know—from there we can each decide if this is still where we want to be.”