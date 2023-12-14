Cats are killing machines—and they’re eating every other animal

BY Talib Visram3 minute read

Tierra Curry used to have a cat that would lurk by her backyard pond, stalking the bullfrogs with laser focus. Curry would splash water on the cat to push her away, but she soon lost her fear of water and dove in to catch the frogs—some of which were the size of softballs and weighed a pound.

Bullfrogs are just one of thousands of prey around the world that cats hunt and eat—at least 2,084, according to a new study. Also on their plates: skinks (a type of lizard, not a typo!), shrews, sparrows, hummingbirds, rabbits, even green sea turtles, and emus. The study is the first to comprehensively quantify, on a global scale, the prey that cats kill and eat. And the Auburn University authors note that our cute feline friends are “among the most problematic invasive species in the world” because, with their extensive menus, they’re helping push various threatened species toward extinction. Like their big siblings, lions and tigers, cats are obligate carnivores, in that they need meat for their nutritional requirements; plants won’t help them grow. So, they’re constantly in search of their protein fix. “If they’re not given supplemental food, they will kill everything they can in order to maintain their condition [and] body weight,” says Peter Marra, a professor of biology and the environment at Georgetown University who cowrote the 2016 book, Cat Wars: The Devastating Consequences of a Cuddly Killer. (Marra was not involved in the study.)

Cats eat opportunistically—and they’re good at it. They don’t depend on a certain species; they survive around the world in different ecosystems, eating whatever is present. The study finds that almost half their prey are birds, 22% are reptiles, and 21% mammals. Their “dietary breadth” is clear, from tiny insects to cows. (For the latter, kitties are likely scavenging on an already dead cow, rather than bravely taking down 2,000-pound longhorns.) Marra says the findings are consistent with what we already know about cats. “When you’re not adapted to your environment, you need to survive anyway you can,” he says. “This is exactly what you predict for a non-native invasive predator.” Cats have been domesticated for 9,000 years, so are no longer naturally part of ecosystems. They’ve become an invasive species, with the power to disrupt biodiversity. The authors of the study say they often create “landscapes of fear,” forcing prey to change their foraging and breeding behaviors to their detriment. “Cats are a tremendous problem,” Marra says.

The study illuminates cats’ major roles in eradicating diverse species. About 17% of the prey recorded by the study are threatened. Cats have contributed to the extinction of at least 11 species, including Australia’s paradise parrot, Mexico’s socorro dove, and Hawaii’s kama’o thrush, which was pulled from the endangered species list this year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, due to extinction. Domesticated cats encompass both pets and feral cats. It’s the latter that are most actively looking for prey because they “don’t have a source of food from a can or a box,” Marra says. Controlling those populations is tricky. Some call for trap, neuter, and release programs, but they may be effective only on a large scale. Marra says euthanasia may be the only definitive solution. “We can’t keep destroying our ecosystems, and that’s what we’re doing,” he says. As for owned cats: Though they have access to food, they still have the instinct to hunt, like Curry’s cat with the bullfrogs. “Cats kill wild animals just for fun,” says Curry, a conservation biologist at the Center for Biological Diversity, who leads the extinction crisis campaign. “Because they’re cats.”