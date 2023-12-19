Can putting Barbies next to G.I. Joes help with kids’ gender stereotypes?

BY Elizabeth Segran10 minute read

When my daughter visits a toy store, she immediately knows which toys are meant for her. Like a magnet, she’s pulled toward the section drenched in pink and purple, full of baby dolls, pretend kitchens, and Barbies. She’s never considered whether she’d like to play with the blue construction sets or the green remote control cars because they’re clearly situated in the “boy” section of the store.

A new law in California is designed to give children more options about the kinds of toys they’ll be able to choose to play with. Starting on January 1, large toy retailers are required to include a gender-neutral section in their stores. It must be stocked with a “reasonable selection of toys” and labeled in a way that does not appeal to one gender or the other. Failure to comply will result in fines. The law plays into the heated debates that have swept the country in recent years about gender and sexuality, particular as they pertain to children. Assemblyman Evan Low, author of the bill, says it is meant to help children move beyond gendered stereotypes, so girls could be more inclined to play with fire trucks and police cars, and boys with glitter. And LGBTQ+ advocates say it’s a step toward ensuring children don’t feel pressure to conform to one gender identity or the other. On the other hand, the New York Post calls it, “the latest woke California insanity.” But the truth is, the move toward more gender-neutral toys isn’t all that revolutionary. Indeed, for much of history, toys weren’t so obviously masculine or feminine. It’s only in the past four decades that the toy industry began marketing their toys so explicitly for boys and girls. Some experts argue that this new law could help us return to a world where boys and girls can play with toys interchangeably, but it will take time for toymakers, retailers, and children to adapt to this new reality.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The Gendering of Toys is a Recent Phenomenon Since humans have existed, they’ve crafted playthings for their little ones. But before the 20th century, most children didn’t have access to many toys, and the ones they did have were precious and meant to be passed on to others. In ancient Egypt, for instance, archeologists have found evidence of wooden animals, marbles, and knucklebones that were thrown like dice; in ancient Greece, kids played with spinning tops, horses with wheels, and dolls. But even more recently, in the first half of the 20th century, many toymakers made objects that would appeal to both boys and girls. Popular toys at the time included yo-yos, Play-Doh, Mr. Potato Head, wooden dogs that you could pull on a string, and building toys like Lego. Christia Spears Brown, a professor of psychology at the University of Kentucky who specializes in children’s perceptions of gender, says toy brands only began heavily marketing their toys by gender in the 1980s. “It’s true that girls have always played with dolls and boys have always played with soldiers,” she says. “But suddenly, the gendered marketing really ramped up. Toys marketed to girls were pink, and toys marketed to boys were blue.”

[Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images] There were many reasons for this, Brown suggests. Part of it had to do with making more money. Toymakers wanted parents to feel like they couldn’t hand down their son’s blue bicycle to their daughter; instead they had to buy her a new pink bicycle. But Brown also says that there were other cultural forces at play. This was a time when women were entering the workforce in large numbers, which changed family dynamics at home. So, toys may have been a way to reassert traditional notions of gender. “You see this across many moments of social change,” Brown says. “When you see women getting more opportunities and boundaries of traditional gender roles getting more blurred, you see a real effort by some to reassert those boundaries.” In other words, parents in the 1980s who were worried about losing their grip on the traditional family they’d grown up with, may have dealt with this discomfort by buying their daughter a pink kitchenette set or their son a blue truck. This shift toward more gendered toys happened to coincide with the growth of the global toy industry, as Western brands began to manufacture inexpensive plastic toys in China and other developing countries. While early on, Mattel’s Barbie “career” outfits were mostly stereotypically female, including fashion model, ballerina, and stewardess, the first astronaut Barbie was in 1965 and doctor Barbie debuted in 1973. But in the 1980s, Mattel launched a pink explosion for the Barbie brand from fuschia “cowgirl” boots to a hot pink double-breasted “power suit” with matching briefcase; even the 1985 astronaut Barbie outfit was watermelon pink. Meanwhile, Hasbro created a successful franchise around G.I. Joe action figures who were all fighters of some kind, meant to represent members of the U.S. military. (Hasbro said they were never to be described as “dolls.”)

Toymakers Follow The Money Melissa Bernstein first launched her toy brand, Melissa & Doug, in 1988, and she immediately observed how overtly gendered toys were. (This year, she sold the brand to a Canadian toy company.) Her brand tended to make toys that were fairly gender neutral, like wooden blocks and puzzles. But she found that retailers expected toys to be very clearly marked for boys or girls; consumers also tended to gravitate toward toys that had a clear gender marker. “We kept being asked, ‘Do you have that in pink or blue?’” she recalls. “It was just how the world worked back then, so we ended up creating pink versions and blue versions of the toys. If you could gender it, it always led to extra sales.” In the early ’90s, in an effort to push back against this polarization, Bernstein came up with a toy that included the figure of both a girl and a boy that you could dress up in different corporate uniforms. You could dress the girl as a fireman or the boy as a nurse. But the product didn’t sell. “It absolutely bombed, and we had to discontinue it,” she says. [Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images] Brown says that it makes sense that young children gravitate toward highly gendered toys. Children start processing the concept of gender, and how they fit into it, between the ages of three and seven. And for many kids, it is easier to make sense of the world with extreme examples of feminine and masculine. Feminine toys tend to be based on ideas around motherhood and creativity, such as baby dolls and crafts. Masculine toys tend to be oriented toward physical strength and engineering, such as firefighters and trucks. “Researchers refer to this as ‘gender intensification,’” Brown says. “It’s cognitively easier to divide the world and know your place in it when it is clearly marked.” That idea extends to the aisles of retail stores too.

advertisement

But of course, many children don’t fit neatly into this gender binary, so it is difficult for them to conform to a particular gender identity. “The binary system works for kids who are naturally masculine or feminine,” says Brown. “But there are many kids for whom the gender binary doesn’t make any sense at all. Toys, because of the way we market them, tell a group of kids that they don’t fit in anywhere.” This is true of Michael J. Coppola, a 15-year-old who identifies as nonbinary (and uses he/him pronouns). As he grew up, Coppola began working through identity issues partly due to the toys he gravitated toward. But highly gendered toy stores, and the idea that boys and girls should stick to their own aisles, creating anxiety for Coppola. “Sometimes, I felt weird going into the girls section because I was afraid people might make fun of me,” he says. “I just wished there wasn’t a separation to make me feel there was something wrong with what I preferred to play with.” More broadly, many American parents want their children to move past oversimplistic stereotypes of what girls or boys should like. Toys for girls often involve pretending to nurture babies or do domestic tasks like baking; toys for boys often focus on vehicles, construction, or fighting. The list goes on.

But children are quick learners and can adapt quickly to changing norms. We’ve already seen this happen. Bernstein says that over the decades, she’s observed children and parents clamoring for different toys. About a decade ago, she noticed that millennial parents tended to be more open about gender than their parents and were actively searching for toys that would not reinforce harmful stereotypes. Parents wanted their sons to be able to play with kitchens and their daughters to be able to play with trucks. Some of the biggest toy companies on the market are rethinking their approach to gender. Lego, for instance, has always been fairly gender neutral, yet more boys tended to play with them. The company has analyzed its products to see if they included any gender bias or harmful stereotypes. It has since created more sets that are oriented toward crafts and nurturing behavior (like a wildlife rescue), and marketed them to both boys and girls. Barbie, for its part, has created more male dolls and included boys in commercials. Bernstein instructed her team to audit the thousands of toys the brand produced and redesign toys that seemed regressive. For instance, a sticker pad featured boys playing sports; the company redesigned it to include both boys and girls playing sports. She also brought back the toy she made 20 years before, which allowed you to dress a boy or a girl in different corporate uniforms. This time, it sold out. “Society had changed,” she says.

Could A Gender-Neutral Toy Aisle Be Successful? The question now is whether the new law in California will accelerate this change. Will it lead toymakers to create more gender-neutral options? And will it spur them to consider redesigning toys that play into gender stereotypes? It’s unclear. Erin Raden, senior director of state government affairs at The Toy Association, an industry group, believes that many toymakers already have products that are gender neutral, and this new ruling will simply make them more visible. “We don’t expect California’s law to have an impact on toy manufacturers,” she says. “The Toy Association members create toys for all children based on their interests, abilities, and types of play.” Another important question is whether consumers will be interested in these no-gender offerings. Bernstein believes that while some parents are eager for gender-neutral toys, many others are more comfortable with the highly gendered toys that have been the status quo for decades. So, in the short term, it’s possible that the gender-neutral aisle will not be very profitable—nor the toys that line those shelves. But in the long term, these changes could have a cultural impact. And new generations of children, who are surrounded by these non-gendered toys, may actually find them liberating and exciting. “I think that if you have more options that suit more people, it’s just another way to increase penetration,” she says.