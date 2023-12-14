Roughly a sixth of kids are using YouTube almost constantly, says Pew

Teen usage of social media hasn’t dropped much, despite rising concerns about its effects on the mental health of adolescents, a survey from the Pew Research Center found.

But the data also found that roughly one in six teens describe their use of two platforms—YouTube and TikTok—as “almost constant.”

Seventy-one percent of teens said they visit YouTube at least daily; 16% described their usage as “almost constant” according to the survey. A slightly larger group—17%—said they used TikTok almost constantly. Those figures for Snapchat and Instagram came in at 14% and 8% respectively.

YouTube remains by far the most popular social platform among teens, with 93% responding that they use the service. That number was down two percentage points from 2022. Runners-up included TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, although all three trailed YouTube in this measure by 30 percentage points or more. Three of those four platforms showed slight drops in usage over the past year, according to the survey. The exception, Snapchat, rose a single percentage point.