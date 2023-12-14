The FAA has promised a ‘light touch’ on novel space regulations

The Transportation Department committed to taking a “very light touch approach” under the White House’s regulatory plan for novel space activities during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Senators asked Kelvin Coleman, the Federal Aviation Administration’s associate administrator for commercial space transportation, how the agency planned to keep up with regulating crewed and transportation missions in orbit when launch licenses take such a long time. But Coleman said launch licenses require a lot of analysis of safety and trajectory to make sure the public stays safe—which won’t be required for in-orbit missions.

“The activities we’re talking about are significantly different for launch activities and reentry activities that pose an entirely different risk exposure for the public,” he said at a hearing hosted by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. “We envision a very light touch approach.”

Some context

Coleman, alongside officials from NASA, Commerce, and DoD, defended the National Space Council’s legislative proposal for mission authorization, which was released last month after a year of consideration. The plan, which is facing pushback from industry, would split regulatory authorities between two agencies: