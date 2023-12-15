Purpose-first AI: How to balance risk and innovation

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Barely a year after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT sparked an explosion of interest and investment in artificial intelligence, global governments are still grappling with how best to regulate it. No stranger to AI, U.S. federal agencies and their partners have long employed machine learning for weather forecasting, airport security, and national defense, among others. But the rapid advances of 2023, which have stoked popular fears of a runaway intelligence, has made it incumbent on both public and private actors to develop principles and frameworks for ensuring the deployment of Responsible AI. Doing so will empower public servants to pursue new applications and services with optimism without fearing for the safety and security of their systems—and of the Americans they’ve pledged to serve.

President Biden’s sweeping Executive Order on AI signals his administration’s intention to do just that, providing a North Star for federal agencies striving to unlock the potential of AI to streamline, augment, and transform their missions. The order balances rights, risks, and opportunities and points to what a coherent national policy for AI might look like, while also raising questions around regulation and operationalization. Principles are necessary, but implementing Responsible AI will take more than the stroke of a pen or act of Congress—it will require a whole-of-government or even a whole-of-society approach to realize its potential. “While the future of AI is absolutely bright, this turning point comes with questions that we all need to address in order to transform with purpose,” says Susan Penfield, CTO of Booz Allen Hamilton. “How do we control and govern AI? How do we mitigate unintended consequences? And who has a role in ensuring that we get this right as an industry?” Penfield’s remarks opened “The Age of Principled AI,” a recent panel conversation in Washington, D.C., convened by Fast Company in partnership with Booz Allen to explore these and other pertinent questions. WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE AI? What makes Responsible AI responsible, exactly? Broadly speaking, Responsible AI is safe, secure, and trustworthy. It’s safe not only for its users in terms of behavior and output, but also against attacks and intrusions by nefarious actors. It’s secure in how it stores, creates, and protects data, conforming to all relevant laws, policies, and regulations governing its use. And it’s trustworthy, meaning it has been aligned with American values both in development and deployment. Responsible AI can assess the potential risks and harms of its own use, along with its capability to do good. “Once you’ve aligned on what that good looks like, you use those alignment metrics as a mechanism to interrogate your data sets, your models, your AI use cases, as well as your processes,” explains Navrina Singh, CEO of Credo AI.

To that end, the Department of Defense has created its own Responsible AI Toolkit, offering a framework—including criteria and benchmarks on the development and deployment of AI applications—in alignment with its principles. “Because it’s one thing to say, ‘Okay, show how you’re aligned with the principles,’ and then get some kind of vague hand-waving narrative about it,” says Dr. Matthew Kuan Johnson, Responsible AI senior technical advisor in DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office and chief architect of the toolkit. “It’s another to actually have different benchmarks and processes and artifacts that you can be measured against.” With a requested R&D budget of $145 billion next year, DoD’s unparalleled power of procurement all but guarantees that any company aspiring to sell their tech to the Pentagon will pledge to uphold its values and meet those benchmarks. “We really believe our strength is through our industry partners,” Johnson says. “We want to use our funding to help shape this ecosystem in a way that not only instantiates and represents our values but can also spread them along with U.S. technology.” Beyond national security, AI also holds tremendous promise for augmenting the productivity of federal workers while streamlining the bureaucracy, an avowed bipartisan goal. “The Social Security Administration is employing AI to assist judges in reaching more consistent results in cases across disability claims,” says Randal Meyer, chief counsel and legislative director to Representative Nancy Mace. “This is going to provide better, faster, cheaper services for citizens.”

