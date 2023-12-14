Tech layoffs update: Job losses mount at Etsy, Zulily, Course Hero, and others in painful December

With only a few weeks to go in 2023, job losses from layoffs continue to mount, meaning the year is going to go out how it began. According to layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi , 1,157 tech companies have now laid off 257,778 workers over the course of the year. As for December, the most prominent companies that have laid off employees include:

Etsy

Etsy is the most recent tech company to announce layoffs. On December 13, CEO Josh Silverman informed employees that the company would be laying off 225 workers, or about 11% of its total workforce. Silverman cited “a very challenging macro and competitive environment” and thus the need for cost-cutting.

Spotify

On December 4, one of the biggest names in streaming announced a massive round of layoffs. Spotify said it will lay off an additional 1,500 personnel—about 17% of its total staff. CEO Daniel Ek cited slowing economic growth as the reason for the cuts. Sadly for Spotify employees, this was the third round of layoffs at the company this year.

Tidal

Spotify wasn’t the only music streamer to cut jobs this month. On December 6, Tidal announced it would cut about 40 people from its workforce, which Bloomberg said accounted for about 10% of the company’s total staff. Tidal’s layoffs came after Tidal owner Block (owned by Jack Dorsey) announced in November that the company planned to have a maximum of 12,000 employees by the end of 2024, down from its 13,000 in 2023.