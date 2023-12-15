Taylor Swift blue, Beyonce silver, and other colors that defined 2023

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon4 minute read

Looking back at the biggest news stories of the year is a time-honored holiday tradition in the media industry, and to borrow a popular John Oliver-ism: it has been a busy one. Donald Trump was indicted (4 times), interest rates in the U.S. jumped to highest levels in 22 years, Hollywood went on a strike, the Titan submersible imploded, wildfires devastated Maui, the Supreme Court overturned affirmative action, Prince Charles became king.

We could keep building on that list, but instead, we decided to to something a little different and look back at 2023 through the lens of color. From the “Barbie pink” frenzy that took the internet by a storm this summer, to the much more sobering glimpses of red, black, white and green watermelons waved in solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war, 2023 can be defined in colors. Here are 8 of them, in order of their appearance. [Image: Taylor Swift Official Store] Taylor blue Before I get skewered by a Swiftie for singling out blue over the nine other colors painting the pop star’s landmark Eras tour, let me preface this by saying: I know. Taylor Swift cannot be reduced to one shade. Taylor Swift contains multitudes. She is sparkles, and she is sequins. If iridescence were a color, she would be it. But if you’re a Swiftie, you also know that the color blue blue is the official color of her album 1989, which the singer re-released in October this year. And iridescence is not a color. So if we can’t agree on a color, then we can at least agree that this was Taylor’s year. Her Eras tour became the highest-grossing tour ever. She was Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2023. Even Time magazine named her the 2023 Person of the Year, making her the first person to be selected because of her achievement in the arts.

[Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images] Hazy orange On June 7, the sky turned orange—at least for people on the Northeast coast of the U.S (and later, for those on the West Coast.) The haze, thick and apocalyptic, was, in fact, smoke that had drifted south from more than 400 wildfires burning in Canada. For a brief moment, New York City had the worst air quality world in the world. Dystopian images of New York City shrouded in a tawny halo took over the internet, but the drama was even realer in Canada, where fires scorched more than 15 million hectares. [Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Parkwood/Getty Images] Beyonce silver Silver was trending earlier this year, and we have Beyonce to thank for that. Queen Bey kicked off her Renaissance tour donning glittering eyeshadow, and wore several silver outfits across the stops. On August 22 (her birthday), she decreed that fans come to her subsequent shows decked in silver to create “a shimmering human disco ball each night.” And in November, to mark the premiere of her Renaissance film, she pushed the silver envelope even further by dying her hair an icy-silver blond. [Photo: Warner Brothers] Barbie pink The least surprising contender of this list, Barbie pink was practically impossible to miss this summer. Mattel’s movie Barbie was a box office smash hit when it came out on July 21, earning it quite a few superlatives. With more than $1.38 billion worldwide, Barbie became the highest grossing film in Warner Bros.’s 100-year history and the highest the highest grossing film ever from a female filmmaker at the domestic box office. Fueled by a masterful marketing campaign, the entire world seemed bathed in fuchsia, both online and offline.