BY David Partain4 minute read

When people compare successful businesses with those that aren’t, the differentiator is often the ability of the company to execute. Can leaders and their teams complete tasks and follow through on their plans?

Maybe so. The caveat, however, is whether or not the execution is effective. Effective execution means getting done what drives the business the most. In other words, an organization can be productive at all the wrong things, rendering it ineffective. Take Kodak, which was incredibly productive in making actual camera film. Unfortunately, they still went out of business because they didn’t adapt to the digital revolution happening right in front of them. Managers must provide guidance and direction about where a company plans to go, but also how they will maintain relevancy over time. HOW BETTER EXECUTION AND PRODUCTIVITY BENEFIT WORKERS

When leaders can get their teams to be more productive and execute well, the most significant benefit is that the workers feel a sense of accomplishment. This can also lead to higher levels of employee engagement within the business. Consider the historical trajectory of Apple versus Microsoft. Since the early days, Microsoft has always had a myriad of products, while until recently, Apple historically limited its offerings. Apple was initially beloved because it hyper-focused on the Mac. This singular focus drove a sense of belonging for employees and Mac owners. The brand carried a larger cache than just a computer. People had a sense of connection to something bigger than themselves. There is a saying, “All work is personal and most people do take their work personally.” They want to connect with a company’s goals. With that in mind, good leaders sometimes have to say “no” to great ideas that just don’t align with the goals of the company. If the team can’t execute a concept well and the idea doesn’t align with the business’ other goal, then a leader should take this opportunity to decline those ideas that don’t align, no matter how good they are.

THE GOAL-BASED HURDLES BUSINESSES MUST OVERCOME Leaders who strive for effective execution and high productivity often fail because they don’t establish measurable goals. If team members can’t measure what they’re doing, they may not realize the value they are adding to the organization. Often, this can lead to a lack of productivity or disengagement because they don’t know how their tasks contribute. People might sense politics at play and, as a result, try to craft the narrative that they’re productive rather than actually getting tangible work done. Big, hairy, audacious goals (BHAGs) might be fine for a mission statement, but plans spanning a month, year, or longer can’t be nebulous. Get specific so that the goals can be pushed down into the business. If a leader says they want the company to grow in a certain market over the year, does that mean the business will grow by 5% or 25%? There’s a big difference and tactics will need to be adjusted in order to achieve that level of growth.

Leaders also need to prioritize the company goals properly. When everything is a high priority, nothing is. However, true prioritization lets workers know what really matters and ensures people don’t lose focus or feel out of control. Think about the timeline for execution, too. Workers get frustrated when they don’t know if they’re hitting their goal on time. Kodak could have decided to move from film-based cameras to digital-based cameras—a definite BHAG—but it would still need to make that transition in steps. Leaders have to create actions workers can actually take, clarify how those actions move the team in the direction of the longer-term company goal, and put a timeframe on those actions. HOW TO GO THE EXTRA MILE

Workers can struggle with task execution because they are overwhelmed by the “mosh pit” or whirlwind of office life. They can also be overwhelmed because too many are responsible for signing off on the work. Nine leaders might say yes, but the worker might have to start again if the tenth leader says no. The RACI method can help by laying out who should be responsible, accountable, consulted, or informed. With RACI in mind, approach emails and meetings wisely. If someone needs to know something, forward the message to the recipient in the actual “To” line and give them specific information. My belief is that we should avoid CCs at all costs. If it’s so important for me to email someone, then it’s important enough for me to outline what I expect them to do with the information in the email. In the same way, a leader shouldn’t include someone in a meeting to whom they don’t want to give responsibility. Finally, workers are interrupted a lot throughout the day. Every time an interruption happens, it takes a worker about 23 minutes to get back to the level they were at before the interruption happened. Productivity increased for many workers early in the pandemic because they could get into deep work at home with fewer interruptions.

Four years later, some of that has worn off, and workers are finding distractions are still all around them. But consider the work environment. Open-floor concepts are wonderful for certain jobs, but terrible for deep work. Leaders might find that their team members are productive in different ways when workers are at home and on-site, depending on how spaces are set up. Strive for both relational and project productivity as workers shift locations. FOR LONG-TERM GAINS, ADAPT RESPONSIBLY Many companies are productive and execute projects at a high level, but only some businesses do so effectively. Effectiveness is measured by how well the organization can advance and compete as the market shifts. Leaders can improve both productivity and execution by paying attention to the way they present information, measure results, prioritize outcomes, and schedule goals, as well as by taking steps to control interruptions. Aim for specificity and simplicity as a general rule of thumb in order to drive productive execution.