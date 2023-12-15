Eight questions CDOs should ask when embarking on a blockchain transformation

BY Matthew Van Niekerk4 minute read

Blockchain is expected to create $3.1 trillion in new business value by 2030, yet many organizations are going to miss out on becoming part of that value creation. Today, opportunities to realize the potential of blockchain technology are there for the taking. Yet only 15% of blockchain projects will actually create value and return on their investment. Unfortunately, a lack of both a transformational mindset and the right tools to bridge the gap between blockchain ambition and the finished product is causing many projects to fail. In 2014, I was tasked with implementing blockchain in a banking organization. I saw firsthand the impact it could make—not just in one department, but across an organization. Since then I’ve helped organizations realize the value of blockchain transformation, and have built a blockchain transformation platform that can complete a blockchain transformation strategy.

If you’ve decided you want to be part of that value creation and are embarking upon a blockchain transformation, here are some helpful questions to ask as you seek out the right platform for your business. WHAT IS BLOCKCHAIN TRANSFORMATION? In order to reap the benefits and returns of blockchain technology, blockchain transformation is necessary. This transformation doesn’t just mean finding places where you can implement blockchain technology—it’s a holistic approach to changing how your organization interacts with and integrates blockchain.

It includes implementing a strategy and methodology for blockchain and upskilling your teams with blockchain knowledge. It also includes building a community and partner network around those blockchain projects. It’s not about implementing a piece of technology alone, but a transformation that touches each part of the organization. WHAT IS A BLOCKCHAIN TRANSFORMATION PLATFORM? Adopting powerful tools like a blockchain transformation platform is part of the transformation. These platforms abstract much of the complexity of blockchain technology, allowing developers who may not have extensive blockchain expertise to build and launch projects in an easy and straightforward manner at a fraction of the cost of ground-up methods. They are a crucial component of the transformation strategy.

EIGHT QUESTIONS CHIEF DATA OFFICERS SHOULD ASK A blockchain transformation platform can give you the ability to accelerate your blockchain transformation and move your projects to launch faster. But what information should you have before investing in one? Here are key questions to ask about the current state of your blockchain projects so you’ll know what capabilities you need from a platform. 1. What’s the expected ROI?

First, articulate what your return on investment should be for the project. Too many blockchain projects launch without being able to provide an ROI, likely because it wasn’t built correctly or was launched too soon. Failure to provide an ROI not only loses money, but can also shut down future investments taken on blockchain. Don’t simply roll out “blockchain for blockchain’s sake” without ensuring it will positively impact your revenue. 2. Is the platform enterprise-grade? Enterprises have high demands for security, scalability, governance, resilience, and on-chain and off-chain integrations that the platform will need to support. Ensure your blockchain transformation platform also works with your preferred infrastructure, otherwise, you won’t have a platform that can scale with your business or industry demands.

3. What’s the budget? The current budget for investment in blockchain will determine what capabilities you can bring on. However, being able to articulate the objectives and ROI of your use case can help increase confidence and investment. 4. Do we have mid- to long-term plans for blockchain implementations?

The answer to this question will influence how you evaluate a new blockchain transformation platform. If you’re setting yourself up for the future of your industry, you should have a platform that is enterprise-grade, lowers the barriers to entry, and can scale with your business growth. 5. What different methods does it offer to implement a blockchain project? Once you’ve answered questions about your blockchain project, you should know if the platform can actually take your project from concept to production and how it will do so. Also, look at its options for templates, customizable code libraries, and the ease of integration with legacy systems. You don’t want to invest in a platform that limits your options for project creation.

6. Is it a complete or full option, or do I still need other products to bring a project to life? Make sure the platform you choose offers both vertical completeness—covering everything in every layer of the development cycle—and horizontal completeness—meaning you can build any blockchain use case you want, not just one. If it doesn’t offer those, you’ll need to start searching for other tools to add on, creating more complexity. 7. What resources do we have in-house and which do we still need? Can it work with my own people? What is the support system?

This question will help you determine which capabilities beyond a platform you may need in order to continue transforming your organization. Look for a partner that not only offers a product, but also support for that product. Blockchain skills are in high demand yet still scarce, so find a vendor that helps train your team, offers resources and certification programs, and provides customer support. 8. Does the platform provide developers with a user-friendly experience that increases their productivity? Finally, look for a platform that your developers can start using immediately because of its ease of use, friendly UX/UI design, and intuitive functionality. Ask what templates and customizable code libraries are included as well, as these resources will also simplify the development process and increase productivity.

PREPARING FOR THE FUTURE OF BLOCKCHAIN TODAY Because of its rising priority and impact, organizations don’t have the luxury of waiting to start their blockchain transformation, and 97% of financial services leaders believe they will lose competitive opportunities if they don’t adopt blockchain. To realize the full potential of blockchain, banks and financial institutions should adopt the right tools to expedite blockchain projects and transform their organizations for the future.