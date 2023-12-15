The unseen ROI of failure: How entrepreneurs can capitalize on missteps

BY Ryan Crownholm4 minute read

No one likes the idea of failing. It’s not what anyone sets out to do. But what if failure didn’t necessarily mean taking a step back? What if there is a scenario where even if you don’t achieve what you intended, the net gain is still positive? I call this failing forward. One of the first memorable fail-forward moments I had in my career came in 2016. After 15+ years of running my construction business, I launched DirtMatch.com to help fill a gap in the market. But I quickly learned that developing software as a non-developer was hard and expensive. While the site was a relative success, it was difficult to monetize and I eventually shut it down. Fast forward to 2020 when a developer friend reached out to see if I had any projects that needed a partner. I immediately said, “DirtMatch!” DirtMatch is now going strong, connecting users around the country daily and generating a profit every month. What initially seemed like a mistake turned out to be a training ground for what is now a very successful web company.

REDEFINING FAILURE: A NEW PERSPECTIVE While a traditional view of failure may suggest no upside, many times it’s where you learn the most about yourself and your business. So, if the fear of failure is removed, what possibilities suddenly come into focus? In this mindset, the goal is not wins versus losses but how you evolve—smarter, faster, bolder. While that does not eliminate a need for practicality and decisions framed with some guardrails, it can free up the burden of all or nothing.

Take the story of Dyson. Founder Sir James Dyson has publicly embraced failed prototypes as a driver to create the technology that exists today. He understands products rarely come out perfect on the first try, and leans into the growth process. THE ROI OF FAILURE: LESSONS LEARNED When thinking about the costs of failure, it’s important to measure the resources spent relative to lessons learned.

Short term, the costs are usually tangible and quantifiable. But long term, the ROI often comes down to what you lose by not taking the steps to set your business up for the future. Airbnb faced elimination in 2009 after a business built solely on code wasn’t connecting with customers. Then they decided to try a creative hypothesis that upgrading the app’s photo and display capabilities would lead to higher bookings and repeat customers. The early leaders spent precious dollars traveling to New York City—doing their own photos for pilot locations—to figure out what was needed most to show a space. The theory worked and has been a key focus area as the site grew globally. The resources spent here compared to what was learned ultimately saved the company. STRATEGIES TO CAPITALIZE ON FAILURE

Life has given us many examples of companies that used failure to fuel them into the brands we can’t imagine life without today. Software company Intuit holds “failure parties” and even hands out a special award for “Best Failure” as part of their innovation process. Co-founder Scott Cook embraces teachings learned from projects gone bad as a “seed for the next great idea.” While it may be hard to believe, Starbucks was once one of the worst performers on the NASDAQ. Threatened by overexpansion, competition, and rising commodities prices, the company went back to its roots—retraining baristas, focusing on quality and optimizing supply chains. Ever since, profits have held strong and the brand continues to dominate global markets.

BUILDING A CULTURE THAT EMBRACES FAILURE So, if you agree failure has its upside, how should you best proceed as a leader? First, defining the mission of your work is key to knowing which risks are worth taking. Not having a clear understanding of who you are as a brand, company, and leader is the surest way to waste time on efforts that—even if successful—don’t help you in the long run.

It’s also important to have a strong communication process in place when approaching projects outside your comfort zone. Real-time feedback loops that allow for constant iterations are key. This can also include leaning on mentors or others who have tackled similar initiatives to help guide you through the inevitable challenges that will come up. Albert Einstein once said, “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.” It’s easy to never fail if you’ve never challenged the status quo. But imagine what our world would be without those who failed forward toward something others said wasn’t possible?