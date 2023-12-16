A kaleidoscope approach to leading: Five perspective shifts that can foster innovation

As we enter the season of resolutions and fresh starts, leaders can seize the opportunity to reset, refocus, and reinvigorate their approach to steering their organizations toward success. This period of renewal is a prime moment for reflection and forward-thinking.

Our own experiences in our respective fields have illuminated the critical importance of embracing diverse perspectives, particularly in navigating the exponential changes reshaping the workplace and our connection to a deeper sense of purpose. Jayshree Seth has been engaged in technology and product development for driving the commercialization of innovative products within a large corporation for over three decades and has extensively explored and written about these evolving leadership paradigms. Meanwhile, Tony Martignetti, a seasoned leadership expert with over 25 years of experience, offers a wealth of expertise in guiding leaders through transformation and growth in rapidly changing environments. Together, our collective experiences converge to provide a unique insight into contemporary leadership challenges and a path forward.

This era of unprecedented change necessitates an evolution in leadership to effectively address these challenges and their profound implications for the future. Relying solely on a narrow set of approaches can limit the breadth and depth of your influence and hinder the full potential of your organization. Therefore, embracing a more holistic view is not just beneficial but critical for navigating these shifting tides and unlocking true organizational potential and transformative innovation.

In today’s world, underscored by the 2023 Ipsos 3M State of Science Index, the call for science-driven, scalable, and sustainable innovations is louder than ever. With 90% of people surveyed emphasizing the need for companies to accelerate innovation, particularly in addressing climate change challenges, the landscape is clear: a new leadership approach is essential to foster innovation effectively.