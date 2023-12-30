Leaders: You need to stop dismissing the health concerns of your Gen Z employees

BY Alex Templeton4 minute read

Over the past three years we’ve seen more workplace trends than ever before: Quiet Quitters, Lazy Girl Jobs, Bare Minimum Mondays . . . the list goes on.

But the one thing that I don’t think any of us anticipated was the rise of the “zypochondriac.” Before you ask, my definition of a zypchondriac is a Gen Z worker who has heightened health anxieties. They’re unlikely to smoke or drink, and they’re fastidious about eating well and exercising. The problem? Employers are failing to meet the needs of this new generation of workers and dismissing their health concerns. Employers shouldn’t disregard younger workers’ health needs or worries. Instead, they should empower Gen Z staff to take control of their health, by giving them the individual tools and support they need to stay well. Employers who do so will see greater retention of this demographic and an increased ability to attract Gen Z workers to their workplace. The rise of the zypochondriac Gen Z are arguably one of, if not the, most health-conscious demographics. According to England’s National Health Service (NHS) data, smoking and drug use among young people in the U.K. is in decline, and the number of younger individuals who have ever smoked is at the lowest levels since records began. Additionally, research from global marketing data and analytics firm Kantar shows that a quarter of Gen Z would limit their alcohol intake to reduce the risk of disease.

So when does being health conscious teeter on becoming a zypochondriac? It’s simply a matter of perception. What zypochondria is to one worker—simply a way of being mindful about one’s health—can to a likely younger, worker include exhibiting chronic anxiety about one’s health. Understandably, living through a global pandemic at such an impressionable age is bound to make Gen Zers a little more anxious about their health. Plus, their health worries are being fed by the reality that a growing number of younger individuals are being diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It’s not just about avoiding diseases and viruses either. As a demographic that suffers disproportionately with their mental health because of stress, burnout, and loneliness, Gen Z are hot on focusing on work-life balance and maintaining a sustainable workload—something older generations have often viewed as being lazy or entitled. In reality, it’s a case of self-preservation and setting healthy boundaries. With long working hours being a driver of chronic stress—which can weaken the immune system and contribute to poor mental health—this generation is clearly onto something when it comes to prioritizing their health. Employers must cater to health concerns One of the biggest challenges to dealing with zypochondriacs isn’t the individuals themselves, but how employers and colleagues perceive and treat them, often dismissing health concerns of younger, seemingly fit people.

Research conducted by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), a professional body for HR management, revealed a near-35% increase in sick days taken last year compared with pre-pandemic levels—with U.K. workers now taking an average of 7.8 sick days per year due to mental and physical health issues. Consequently, it pays to pay attention to the health and well-being of your zypochondriac employees. Additionally, preventative cancer screening is now the most requested new health benefit for all generations in the workforce, according to research from Mercer. Among users of Qured, our firm providing remote health screening to employers, we see that Gen Z workers are leading the charge. They are more likely than other generations to engage with health screening. Health benefits include mental health support; women’s health and fertility care are also a top priority among younger workers. Making health a priority benefits everyone. So addressing and catering to Gen Z’s health needs through tailored, preventative, health benefits is in your best interest as an employer.

Employers should address health anxieties and empower self-care Offering benefits that help employees look after both their physical and mental health is key to addressing the growing health anxieties of zypochondriacs in the workplace. Plus, preventative healthcare empowers zypochondriacs to proactively protect their future health, which will better ensure the long-term health and happiness of teams. And since happy, healthy employees are employees who will thrive, future-proofing your staff’s health will boost business performance in the long term too. Flu shots, vitamin-supplement subscriptions, well-being allowances, and gym memberships are just some examples of the perks you can offer to help employees take a more preventative approach to looking after their health, and cater to the needs of a zypochondriac employee.