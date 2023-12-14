Today’s top business headlines: Tesla recall, Etsy layoffs, and the Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling

Tesla recalls 2 million cars: The electric vehicle maker issued a massive recall that affects nearly every Tesla sold in the United States with the “Autosteer” feature. The announcement follows a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found the car’s Autopilot feature does not sufficiently monitor a driver’s behavior while in use, leading to multiple crashes and even some deaths. Full story .

The Supreme Court to weigh in on the abortion pill Mifepristone: The case will differ from a previous appeal that the Court ruled on last year, which upheld that the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone over 20 years ago was valid. This decision—the first directly related to abortion since the Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022—will address the legality of sending Mifepristone through the mail, even to patients residing in states where abortion remains a legal procedure, amongst the potential for other additional restrictions. Full story.

Etsy to cut more than 10% of its jobs: The holiday season also seems to be layoffs season this year. Etsy announced yesterday that it would be letting go of 11% of its marketplace workforce, including the e-commerce company’s Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Scott, as part of a restructuring effort. Full story.

What should we expect from the economy in 2024? As it turns out, the looming threat of a recession, which many economists predicted would happen sometime during 2023, never actually materialized. Even so, a sizable number of Americans do not have favorable opinion on the state of the economy, and a recent survey conducted by Fidelity found that 40% of Americans are entering 2024 concerned about their finances. So, are Americans right to be wary as they enter the new year, or is there no need to be so cynical? Full story.