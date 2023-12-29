7 phrases that make you sound inauthentic and cringeworthy. Start 2024 without them

BY Roxanne Calder3 minute read

With the emphasis on flexible work and our increasingly isolated workforce, connection has never been more important. Add technology, and you might be lured to believe our communication has improved. All the attachments, links, FYIs, CCs, and BCCs just move information around. For communication to be impactful, it requires emotion and color as well as clarity.

Enter workplace idioms, the beauty of crafting language for easily understood messages. These nonliteral expressions provide understanding, especially for concepts considered a cognitive challenge. The right expression and turn of phrase make comprehension effortless, bringing to life what you are trying to convey. The message hits home, loud and clear, with us all singing from the same hymn sheet. The light bulb or “aha” moment has occurred. That’s when you know you have hit the mark, reaching your audience. Idioms have their place. Until they don’t. The lazy shift to depthless and even ego–driven messaging can leave us confused. Let’s welcome 2024 by leaving certain idioms behind. To be honest I know the intent is, “Okay, here it is, straight to the point.” But this is how I read it: “I am going to be honest with you when normally I am not.” An involuntary twitch occurs, and alarm bells go off. Just for a reaction and recognition of the ludicrousness of the statement, I’m desperate to say, “No! Don’t for one second think you need to be honest. That is outrageous. Please continue with your dishonesty.”

My bad “My bad” is meant to say, “My mistake, and I’m sorry.” But it doesn’t. It says I don’t care. It is colloquial, and its informality diminishes any genuine attempt at a sincere apology and takes no responsibility. It is as if I know I should say I am sorry, but I don’t really feel it, so here is my cursory and nonresponse. All good? The statement does more “bad” than good. I would prefer no apology than recalcitrance. Build the plane while it’s flying It’s used to denote a management style centered on agility, flexibility, and quick decision–making. But surely planning is also good. If you are using this to motivate and excite your team or to convey a lithe leadership style, know the message you also deliver is a potential lack of safety and job security. Of course, agility as a leadership attribute is key. But so is stability and assurance, especially in our current environment. Bring your whole self to work It is simply not good advice. It was proffered ad nauseam in 2022 as a Band-Aid to the Great Resignation. Anything to try and keep employees. The intent is positive, but the translation has been loose, and that is the issue. The lines between personal and work life increasingly encroach, but it doesn’t allow boundaries to be crossed. Bring your true self to work, but not your whole self. Save that for family and friends.

Can you hear me? The catch cry from 2020. Strictly speaking, this is not an idiom. But due to the abuse of use and the indolent application in finessing our videoconferencing skills, I think it applies. I refuse to say this now, even when I suspect I can’t be heard. I sign instead. Or keep going until I have worked it out. Ban the phrase and upskill instead. Gamechanger I cannot, simply cannot, hide my cringe when I hear this. It is a causal auto-reaction. The people who coined “building the plane while flying” are likely to be enamored by gamechanger. It has similar hyperbolic vibes. Gamechanger is used to describe a monumental, significant positive shift brought about by an event, idea, etc. Rarely will any person, action or change have such notoriety worthy of being deemed a gamechanger. Thomas Edison was a gamechanger. Not the contestants on The Block or Big Brother. A seat at the table It’s patronizing. Even if offering said seat, it borders on offensive. It alludes to signaling status. The idea is to offer that person the same opportunity to be heard as others, but the language is the furthest from inclusive. I am pretty sure that once they secured the seat, there are other silent and invisible rungs.