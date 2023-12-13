7 major loopholes in the new climate agreement

BY Adele Peters4 minute read

After 28 years of global climate summits, 198 countries have finally acknowledged the main source of the problem: fossil fuels. At COP28 in Dubai, negotiators signed an agreement that recognizes, for the first time, the need for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly, and equitable manner.”

Many people called the deal historic (including the president of this year’s conference, Sultan al-Jaber, who also happens to head of one of the world’s largest oil companies). But climate scientists and activists—and leaders of island nations that face existential risk from sea level rise—say that it doesn’t go far enough. “I would describe the outcome of COP28 as a step in the right direction,” says James Dyke, an Earth systems scientist and assistant director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter. “But unfortunately, after decades of delay, what we need now is giant leaps. The fact that it’s being held as a landmark outcome, to me, just demonstrates how dysfunctional the whole COP process has been.” The agreement isn’t legally binding—countries are expected to use it to help shape their own climate action plans, but the agreement itself won’t force them to act. The text is also filled with loopholes.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It says that “transitional fuels can play a role” in the energy transition, which fossil fuel companies will interpret as meaning that it’s okay to keep drilling and burning natural gas. “Natural” gas is a major problem for the climate in part because methane, its main component, traps around 80 times more heat in the atmosphere than CO2 over the short term. The agreement also calls for phasing out “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies that “do not address energy poverty,” rather than unambiguously calling for an end to those subsidies. (That is, it seems to leave room for subsidies if they’re helping consumers who don’t have reliable access to energy—even though those energy needs can also be met with clean sources.) It talks about phasing down “unabated” coal power, implying that coal plants that use carbon capture can keep operating. Right now, out of more than 2,400 coal plants around the world, only three carbon capture installations are in place, and the technology has struggled to grow. The only project of this kind in the U.S. closed for three years after numerous outages, and only recently reopened.

More than 100 countries at the climate conference had also pushed for a “phase-out” of fossil fuels, but critics argue that the final language about “transitioning” is more ambiguous. While the agreement mentions accelerating action this decade and reaching net zero by 2050, it doesn’t clearly spell out the details. The text about transitioning from fossil fuels also only references energy systems, ignoring agriculture and plastic production, which also use massive amounts of fossil fuels. It acknowledges the need for funding to help poorer countries decarbonize, but lacks a concrete plan. The weak language can have real consequences. “With every vague verb, every empty promise in the final text, millions more people will enter the frontline of climate change, and many will die,” climate scientist Friederike Otto, cofounder of the World Weather Attribution group, said in a statement. “At 1.2C of warming, we’re already seeing devastating climate impacts that disrupt economies, destroy livelihoods, and claim lives.”

advertisement

Still, even the fact that a “transition” away from fossil fuels was included is an accomplishment—major oil producers like Saudi Arabia were lobbying hard against any mention of fossil fuels, and the most recent draft of the agreement was far weaker. The agreement does clearly call for tripling renewable energy production by 2030, something that may already be on track to happen. It also calls for doubling energy efficiency improvements, accelerating zero-emission and low-emission technologies, and “substantially reducing” methane emissions by 2030. Activist Bill McKibben argues that climate activists can use the language about a transition away from fossil fuels as a tool to fight for action in their own countries.

“Every single time that anyone proposes a new pipeline, a new oil field, a new whatever, activists in 200 countries are going to be able to say, ‘Hold on a minute, you said that it was now time to transition away from fossil fuel,'” he says. “If you were serious about transitioning away from fossil fuel, the last thing you’d do would be getting more of it. If you’re going to try and stop smoking, we understand you might not be able to go cold turkey tomorrow. But if you told us that your real plan was to buy up a 40-years supply of Marlboro Reds, we might suspect you weren’t serious about the whole thing.” In the Paris agreement, small island nations managed to add a commitment to the text to aim to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). McKibben says activists were able to use that language in a similar way. “The negotiated text didn’t do anything to get us there,” he says. “But it provided a cudgel with which to beat bank executives and presidents and things around the head and shoulders with. Because they theoretically agreed that we had to stay on this course.” In the U.S., where the government has allowed rapid expansion of oil and gas, McKibben argues the biggest focus should be on exports of liquified natural gas. The U.S. became the world’s largest exporter of LNG last year; exports doubled over the past four years and are on track to double again, with more than a dozen new export terminal projects approved and others proposed. The projects that are under construction or in planning could emit more than 90 million tons of CO2 a year, or as much as 20 new coal-fired power plants. Activists can use the COP28 agreement to pressure the Biden administration to pause approvals of new facilities.