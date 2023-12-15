4 tips for hosting a work holiday party—even when workers are sad

BY Alisa Cohn5 minute read

The end of the year is normally a time of celebration. Companies gather their employees to mark the holidays, highlight wins, and take stock of the year.

But what if nobody feels like celebrating? This year has been filled with bad news for many workers: layoffs, talk of a recession, boardroom drama, and international conflict. In fact, a new study from BambooHR shows that employees are the unhappiest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. Celebrating in this environment can feel tone deaf. And yet, your employees deserve recognition for what they’ve accomplished. Leaders of companies who’ve had a really rough year may choose to rule out a party or lavish dinner. But I believe you shouldn’t let the year end with a sentiment of doom and gloom, because if you do, you’ll likely return from the holidays to find your employees still burned out and questioning the prospects of the company and their own desire to be there. Use this singular moment of the year to raise morale and revive a sense of belonging—which is important to the well-being and unity of your employees. Here are four strategies leaders can implement to bring positive celebration into the workplace, even when nobody really feels like it.

Acknowledge the pain Laying the groundwork to celebrate first requires you to honestly acknowledge the year’s challenges. Meet with your leaders and ask them about their experience of the past year, their concerns, points of pride, and critiques. Ask them to do the same with their employees to make sure you’re getting a full understanding of the temperature throughout the workforce. Use this time to present the facts about the current state of the company, including difficult topics. If the company’s stock has dropped or you’ve conducted layoffs, address it directly. Do what you can to alleviate the fear of the unknown over the next few months. After conveying that you understand where people are coming from, you can then shift to a message of wanting to celebrate employees for what they accomplished. You can also take this opportunity to turn the adversity you’ve collectively faced into a celebration of endurance. One startup I know saw major leadership changes this year amid hardship in the industry, making the idea of celebrating a lot more delicate. However, they decided to use the moment to celebrate their resilience and the fact that they were still standing despite all obstacles. Not only are they having an end-of-year party to that effect, but they showed some extra recognition to the team members who’d stuck it out with them by handing out stay packages (which may be an effective alternative to bonuses if you’re strapped for cash).

Give the power to your employees The topic of end-of-year celebrations should be discussed broadly with your employees. Executives should share their own concerns on how it feels to celebrate, and cross-check their feelings with the team. One approach can be to say: “before we finalize the plans for the end of year I wanted to check in with you and a few other folks to see if you’re up for celebrating similarly to how we’ve done in the past? Or is this a moment to think about something a little more in keeping with the way the year has unfolded?” Probe a little to make sure you understand what’s on their mind. You may find out that they’d like a holiday party and would appreciate the gesture from the company. Or they may have some creative ideas that are more tailored to the current climate and individual needs. One company I know decided to do something more down to earth than a formal party by holding an end-of-year baking competition where the managers are the contestants and the employees are the judges. It helps create belonging by bonding leadership and employees over flat cupcakes and burnt chocolate cookies. It’s worth putting the issue up to a vote over some meaningful end-of-year event options to your team. And don’t force it! Give people the flexibility to join or not, celebrating in any form may simply be too much for some.

If you’ve had to make cuts or layoff employees, then be conservative with the options you put forward to the team. Avoid unnecessary or lavish spending, or simply circumvent the issue by proposing more social or communal activities. Do something for the community No matter what you decide to do about a party, it’s a great time to focus on being involved in the community. It can mean a lot for employees to know that by being a part of your company, they’re also actively making their own community a better place. Rather than a traditional holiday party, consider a volunteer day at a food pantry. Or substitute your end-of-year party budget for a donation to a homeless shelter, and go over to the shelter as a group to deliver some money and necessities. A colleague of mine told me that one of their clients decided to redecorate a school in the neighborhood, and another is making plans to volunteer at a soup kitchen.

Involving your team in deciding what kind of social impact activity you engage in could even open your eyes to other initiatives that can add value to your employees long term. For example, some companies offer employees the chance to spend a portion of their work hours on pro-bono clients or NGO work, throughout the year. Celebrate individuals Even in the roughest of years, if you’ve made it to the other side, it’s because of the individuals at your company. Celebrate specific employees by asking each employee to single out a standout individual who’s ​​helped them through difficult times, tackled an issue in a creative way, or learned a new skill. Ask them to write the employee’s most significant contributions to the team, and have them anonymously leave those messages on their desk (or do this via Google forms if your team is remote). This can turn into a nonmonetary gift the entire team can contribute to. You can also take the celebration outside of the office context and simply get to know each other by doing something lighthearted but personal. For example, set aside a day to ask everyone to bring in their favorite holiday treat. As you enjoy them together, you can share your family’s holiday or year-end rituals to learn more about each other. You can have a discussion like this virtually for remote teams.