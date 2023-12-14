Jack Dorsey axed annual performance reviews. Here’s why other leaders eventually will as well

BY Magdalena Nowicka Mook5 minute read

The future of work is being redefined by realities of the post-COVID era and rise of technology. Now, some of the workplace practices of the past are coming to an end. For Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block, this means the end of annual performance reviews and performance improvement plans (PIP), in favor of ongoing, real-time feedback. While some may view his decision as rash and an inhibitor to employee growth, others, including myself, see this as a long time coming.

The goal of performance reviews is to help employees and organizations improve. But what we see today is that they do not adequately serve this purpose. A 2019 survey from Workhuman Analytics & Research found that 55% of workers do not believe annual reviews improve their performance. When something isn’t working, we must look at solutions to fix the problem. The resources spent on annual performance review should instead be invested in regular check-ins and strong hiring practices—methods that are actually proven to advance employees’ development. The Dorsey Decision and Its Implications Dorsey argues that feedback must be a greater, ongoing investment. He believes feedback must be provided in real time, and on a continuous basis, rather than just once a year. In lieu of an annual performance review, I recommend moving to an ongoing evaluation and conversation in which employees are told if they exceed, meet, or fall below expectations. Instead of allowing employees to cruise without receiving feedback for improvement, leaders should provide immediate evaluations and indicate the circumstances in which employees are let go.

While this may sound harsh, an underperforming employee can become a drain not just to the company, but to their teammates, and snowball into a problem harming the entire company culture. Not to mention, this can cause the underperforming employee great prolonged duress when allowed to slog through an ill-fit position under the pressure of a PIP for a drawn-out period. Teams of Excellence Start with Excellent Hiring Practices When hiring is done with care, it allows an organization to select qualified and strong candidates from the start, reducing the need for reactive measures like PIPs. When the right people are in the right roles, everything functions better. Although employees must deliver on the requirements of their role, the obligation to hire the right person is on the organization. This starts with job descriptions, which are accurate and clear, the methodologies for soliciting applications for the role, the candidate assessment process, and an effective onboarding program.

The ripple effect of hiring decisions can alter the state of a workplace for decades to come. While many companies have entrenched HR policies with little flexibility for change, Dorsey’s move shows a willingness to modify established systems for the betterment of the company. To effectively counter the need for performance reviews company-wide, it is important to emphasize exactly how hiring processes can be improved at the onset. This could include: 1. Rewriting job descriptions to ensure clarity and a full picture of the responsibilities and expectations that will be associated with success in the position. 2. Joining niche job boards that target individuals with highly specific skill sets to align with the related job.

3. Offering executive coaching prior to the interview process to ensure the interviewer is asking the right questions and able to identify elements of the answers that may signify a strong or weak fit. 4. Redeveloping a strong onboarding process that sets the new hire up for success at the beginning, including professional coaching. Systemic Transformations and the Connection to the State of the Workplace Organizations that leverage evidence-based professional development tools such as coaching can instill a company-wide culture that hires, on-boards, and develops the right people from the start. Impacts of coaching for employees include improved communication skills, work/life balance, individual and team performance, business management strategies, as well as increased self-esteem, productivity, and well-being, according to a 2022 ICF Global Consumer Awareness study.

This approach is far more proactive than performance reviews and can address employee challenges while they’re small, preventing the need for significant interventions or transformations later. Personalized and ongoing support focuses on individual growth and skill enhancement with larger organizational goals as the driving force. Unlike periodic reviews, coaching allows for continuous improvement, addressing challenges in real-time and tailoring development plans to individual needs. This could mitigate the gaps of Dorsey’s plan to drop performance reviews with a much stronger, proactive approach to improvement. Performance Review Alternatives in Practice Beyond the proven impacts of professional development tools, such as coaching, a culture shift can also play a significant role in meeting the needs missed by performance reviews. A 2023 Defining New Coaching Cultures study evaluated the implementation of new cultures driven by a coach-approach. It found that a coaching culture directly correlates to strengthened leadership development, boosted employee engagement and commitment, improved team functioning, and elevated job satisfaction. For those who were hired into the right position and are already performing well, coaching can serve as a tool for continuous growth, focusing on refining existing strengths and honing them for leadership positions. It also creates a more positive company culture by getting ahead of potential burnout and reducing employee turnover. For those who may otherwise be facing a PIP, coaching can target specific skills gaps, build confidence, and support a plan for reskilling to ensure employees are bringing their best to a given role, or find a more appropriate one.