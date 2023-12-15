Digital privacy had some big wins in 2023 thanks to Apple, Google, and Meta

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Considering all the data we now store about our lives on our smartphones and in the cloud, it’s no wonder digital privacy is at the forefront of many consumers’ minds. The good news is that major technology companies—including some historically not very privacy-minded—have stepped up recently to improve user privacy.

Here are the companies that provided their customers with more privacy protections in 2023. Apple It’s no surprise Apple is on this list. The company has been the tech industry leader when it comes to consumer privacy. In recent years, Apple has launched new privacy feature after new privacy feature. In 2022, Apple introduced what is arguably the company’s biggest privacy feature in its history, Advanced Data Protection. The feature allows users to end-to-end encrypt nearly all the data they store in iCloud and in iCloud backups.

And in 2023, Apple added another host of privacy protections to its iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Those protections include lockable private browsing tabs in Safari; link tracking protection in Mail, Messages, and Safari; and Lockdown Mode for Apple Watch. And most recently Apple released iOS 17.2, which adds support for contact key verification in Messages. Contact key verification allows you to see and verify codes for a Messenger chat with the person you are messaging. If the chat’s code differs from the code the real recipient gives you, it means a bad actor is likely imitating them and you should cease all communication in that chat thread. Google Google is an advertising company, and advertising companies love to know as much about their users as possible. But Google has also been making some inroads with the privacy features it makes available to users, most recently with Google Maps.

