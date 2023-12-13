Tesla just recalled 2 million vehicles due to serious Autopilot safety fears

Tesla is ending the year with a massive recall. The electric vehicle maker has issued a recall for nearly all of the cars it has sold in the Untied States due to Autopilot safety fears. That’s 2,031,220 vehicles, according to the official recall report . The report states that 100% of the vehicles have the defect.

The recall follows a multi-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into crashes that are suspected to have happened while the Autopilot feature of Tesla vehicles was engaged. Some of those crashes resulted in deaths.

At issue, according to the recall report, is that a Tesla vehicle cannot adequately monitor if a driver is behaving responsibly while Autopilot is engaged. Despite its name, Autopilot is not a full self-driving feature. While Autopilot is engaged, the driver is still the operator of the car and “is responsible for the vehicle’s movement with their hands on the steering wheel at all times, remaining attentive to surrounding road conditions, and intervening (e.g., steer, brake, accelerate, or apply the stalk) as needed to maintain safe operation,” according to the report.

Tesla will issue a software update to all the affected vehicles. The software update will include “incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged, which includes keeping their hands on the steering wheel and paying attention to the roadway.”