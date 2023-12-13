Fast company logo
Comparably has released its annual ranking of companies whose workplace cultures score highly with employees. Adobe and Instacart topped the list.

Get a job at one of these 20 companies in 2024 if you want a great workplace culture

[Photos: rawpixel.com, Luca Upper/Unsplash]

BY Sam Becker

The labor market is tightening, but with a 3.7% unemployment rate per the latest jobs report, many workers can still afford to be choosy. And for a lot of them, company culture is likely important, especially as more and more employers are engaging in large-scale layoffs and requiring workers to return to offices. 

Comparably, a site that allows workers to compare employers, salaries, and more, is giving workers a head start in terms of which employers may provide a stronger, more worker-friendly culture. 

Comparably published its latest Best Company Cultures list this week, compiled using anonymous employee feedback to the site between mid-November 2022 and 2023. The list itself comprises 20 million employee sentiment ratings from 70,000 companies, and is broken down into two segments: Large companies (more than 500 employees) and small or mid-sized companies, with fewer than 500 employees. 

Among large employers, these companies made up the top 10 for best company culture:

  1. Adobe
  2. Instacart
  3. Boston Consulting Group
  4. Toast
  5. Uber
  6. Workday
  7. ADP
  8. Proofpoint
  9. Netflix
  10. Palo Alto Networks

And these were the top 10 among small/mid-sized companies:

  1. Altametrics
  2. Openlogix
  3. Tekwissen
  4. Chronosphere
  5. Cogent Infotech Corp
  6. Underdog Fantasy
  7. cloudEQ
  8. Digitalzone
  9. Riverside Payments
  10. Contentstack

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sam Becker is a freelance writer and journalist based near New York City. He is a native of the Pacific Northwest, and a graduate of Washington State University, and his work has appeared in and on Fortune, CNBC, TIME, and more. More

