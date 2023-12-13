Get a job at one of these 20 companies in 2024 if you want a great workplace culture

The labor market is tightening, but with a 3.7% unemployment rate per the latest jobs report , many workers can still afford to be choosy. And for a lot of them, company culture is likely important, especially as more and more employers are engaging in large-scale layoffs and requiring workers to return to offices.

Comparably, a site that allows workers to compare employers, salaries, and more, is giving workers a head start in terms of which employers may provide a stronger, more worker-friendly culture.

Comparably published its latest Best Company Cultures list this week, compiled using anonymous employee feedback to the site between mid-November 2022 and 2023. The list itself comprises 20 million employee sentiment ratings from 70,000 companies, and is broken down into two segments: Large companies (more than 500 employees) and small or mid-sized companies, with fewer than 500 employees.

Among large employers, these companies made up the top 10 for best company culture: