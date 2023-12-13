Chipotle is investing in companies that make robots and fertilizer from artificial lightning

Chipotle Mexican Grill has more than burritos on its mind. The popular fast-casual food chain has a $50 million venture fund called Cultivate Next that makes investments into companies whose solutions can help it meet its strategic priorities. Today, Chipotle announced its fund will invest in an agricultural robotics company and an eco-conscious fertilizer company.

Greenfield Robotics designs lightweight, autonomous agricultural robots that can help farmers cut weeds in their fields 24 hours a day. Since the robots are always on duty, manually removing the weeds, farmers can rely less on herbicides to keep the pesky plants under control. Greenfield is set to use the funds to help develop other advanced agricultural robots that can do new tasks, such as testing the soil, cover crop planting, and micro-spraying.

Chipotle’s Cultivate Next fund has also invested in fertilizer company Nitricity, which uses artificial lightning to create a cleaner fertilizer. It sounds wild, but natural lightning already reacts with nitrogen to create nitrate, a natural fertilizer, that falls to earth with the rain. Nitricity is using its artificial lightning to accomplish the same thing, with the fertilizer produced being more sustainable and cost-efficient than traditional fertilizers.

The success of these companies’ endeavors can not only benefit farming and the environment as a whole but Chipotle’s supply chain by making it easier for farmers to grow their produce more naturally and sustainably.