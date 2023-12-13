How one nonprofit is empowering people to achieve economic mobility

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

When a 25-year-old woman walked into the doors of the Valley Initiative For Development and Advancement (VIDA) last year, she had no employment, no stable income. A single mom who was homeless and on government assistance, she was seeking a brighter future for herself and her two children.

Felida Villarreal and her team at VIDA, a nonprofit community-based organization focused on workforce development in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, stepped in to help. VIDA referred her to a valued community partner, who presented her with a new apartment. VIDA also provided her with the necessary support and guidance to resume her college studies. Today, that woman is scheduled to graduate with her associate degree in nursing in December 2023 and subsequently take her state board examination to become licensed as a registered nurse. Her story is one of many that inspire Villarreal, VIDA’s president and CEO, to do the work she does. “When you look at stories like these, it’s truly incredible to see firsthand the dedication and commitment of the individuals we serve in overcoming prominent barriers to achieve a higher education and an opportunity for advancement,” Villarreal says. THE BEGINNINGS OF VIDA’S MISSION

Villarreal explains that VIDA’s mission, which is to empower Rio Grande Valley residents to achieve economic prosperity through market-driven training, resources, and career pathways, was central from the start of the organization in 1995. “At the time, there were numerous plant closures and layoffs due to foreign competition, given the proximity we have with Mexico,” Villarreal, who joined VIDA in 2020, explains. “Many workers got displaced; they were suddenly out of work and didn’t have the skills to readily transfer into other occupations.” She adds that during that time, employers in high-wage, high-demand industries like technology and healthcare needed a skilled workforce to support their growth—but weren’t finding candidates in the region, which she emphasizes has low levels of higher education attainment.

“Community leaders and valley interfaith leaders saw an opportunity to create this workforce development model that would simultaneously address those two issues, connecting low-income, unemployed, and underemployed individuals to those highly competitive jobs that were becoming available in our region,” Villarreal says. VIDA TODAY In the years since VIDA’s inception, the team has emphasized building and strengthening partnerships with employers in the region.

“It’s very important for us to be aligned not only with our local economy and various industry needs but also to establish a direct pipeline of workers who have the necessary skills and education for the jobs here today,” Villarreal says. But she stresses that VIDA also closely monitors the evolving job market, working hand-in-hand with local employers and economic and workforce development boards to make sure it is providing the community with the resources to secure and succeed in the jobs of tomorrow. VIDA partners with various higher education institutions to help students earn degrees, including South Texas College, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Texas Southmost College, and Texas State Technical College. According to Villarreal, VIDA serves over 600 students annually. The majority of VIDA’s students fall into the adult learner population; she says most are between the ages of 25 and 54.

“We don’t discriminate against age,” Villarreal says. “As long as someone is at least 18 years of age, meets certain income eligibility criteria, and wants to pursue an education, I highly encourage them to apply to VIDA.” The process of becoming a VIDA student is a relatively straightforward one. After a prospective student submits an application, VIDA assigns them to an intake specialist who then works with them through the eligibility criteria. If the student is approved, they’re required to meet with a VIDA counselor every week. That counselor helps the student identify a path if they don’t yet have one in mind or helps them get started on the path they want to pursue. “In addition to coaching, we provide aptitude testing to ensure we align students with career tracks relevant to their strengths and interests,” Villarreal says. “Case management and counseling are required and implemented uniformly for every individual. We also require group counseling sessions once a month to promote soft skills development.”

She notes that after a student enrolls in college classes or a job training program, VIDA is willing to work with them to further break down any barriers, such as providing financial assistance for academic-related expenses, childcare, transportation, licensing fees, and more. “We know that once you are enrolled in any educational program, many challenges can easily develop into barriers, delaying or impeding program completion,” Villarreal says. “That’s the primary concern we aim to address.” LOOKING AHEAD

VIDA’s efforts in the region are paying off. A 2020 economic impact study conducted for VIDA by The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Data and Information Systems Center found that “for every $1.00 invested in VIDA, there is a return of $14.74 to the communities served.” Villarreal wants to continue that success moving forward. “Within the next few years, I want us to not only maintain our current efforts but also expand our collective impact and our regional footprint,” Villarreal says. “Our program is truly an evidence-based program that creates an impact and gives a return on investment. We are investing in the most valuable and often overlooked asset that drives economic development: human capital.”