How two weeks on a fake Mars advanced The Aerospace Corporation’s space tech

Mars is only as good as its toilets.
Five days into a two-week simulated Mars mission in December 2022, the holding tank for the habitat’s RV-style latrine clogged, unleashing a stench that threatened to derail two years and thousands of dollars of scientific preparation.
This technically still being Earth, albeit a remote part, the “analog astronauts” could have called for a plumber. But doing so would have defeated the purpose of holing up in the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the isolated Utah desert to replicate living and working on a Martian base.
Salvation came in the form of Barbara Braun, the mission’s health and safety officer, who braved the front lines of commode combat, racing to clear out the sludge, so the tank could drain properly. “I was able to get it flowing again to where it would back up once every three days versus all the time,” she recalls. In a Hail Mary pass, she pulled out her ultimate weapon. “I had a small vial of eucalyptus essential oil, which proved to be mission critical.”
Braun was one of six engineers and scientists comprising the first analog Mars mission for The Aerospace Corporation, a 63-year-old El Segundo, CA-headquartered nonprofit that conducts R&D for the military, NASA, and commercial space industry. Although a few members had individually participated in simulations elsewhere, this mission—formally, MDRS 269—was the first all-Aerospace crew. Its purpose: to grow the skill sets of its employees working on human space flight projects, test new technologies in situ, and put researchers in the shoes of end-users.
“This experience presented us with the opportunity to feel like astronauts,” says mission commander Kristine Ferrone, Aerospace’s associate systems director of Agile Space Acquisition and Implementation. (Braun is the principal director of the company’s Enterprise Systems Engineering Office.)
The lessons gleaned from its research could then be transferred to their customers. “Going out into the field is a stretch assignment. We’re usually on the front end advising the government,” says crew engineer Ashley Kowalski, Aerospace’s project leader for International Partnerships. “It gives us that knowledge to be able to do that early development work because we have an idea of how to do it out in the field.”