How two weeks on a fake Mars advanced The Aerospace Corporation’s space tech

Five days into a two-week simulated Mars mission in December 2022, the holding tank for the habitat’s RV-style latrine clogged, unleashing a stench that threatened to derail two years and thousands of dollars of scientific preparation.

This technically still being Earth, albeit a remote part, the “analog astronauts” could have called for a plumber. But doing so would have defeated the purpose of holing up in the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the isolated Utah desert to replicate living and working on a Martian base.

Salvation came in the form of Barbara Braun, the mission’s health and safety officer, who braved the front lines of commode combat, racing to clear out the sludge, so the tank could drain properly. “I was able to get it flowing again to where it would back up once every three days versus all the time,” she recalls. In a Hail Mary pass, she pulled out her ultimate weapon. “I had a small vial of eucalyptus essential oil, which proved to be mission critical.”