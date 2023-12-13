This is what Frank Gehry’s buildings would look like as Louis Vuitton handbags

The 94-year-old architect Frank Gehry is known for some of the most iconic buildings of our time. His geometric forms create structures that seem to defy gravity and logic.
In Venice Beach, he built an enormous sculpture of binoculars to mark the parking garage of the Chiat/Day office building. At the Dancing House in Prague, two towers appear to be in motion, like a couple on the dance floor. At the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, the facade looks like a layer of steel and aluminum is somehow flapping in the wind.
Now, Gehry is bringing his architectural style to another medium: the handbag. Louis Vuitton commissioned Gehry to create nine handbags that channel his distinct point of view. They’re currently on display at Art Basel Miami Beach, along with other pieces of original art, including sketches, architectural models, perfume bottles, and trunks.
Most of the bags Gehry designs are based on the Louis Vuitton Capucines handbag, a structured trapeze shaped bag with a handle. Three of the bags are meant to evoke buildings he designed. One bag looks like it is made out of concrete, suggestive of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. Another has a clear plastic exterior with water and glitter inside, inspired by Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. The third features silver screen-printing on leather, and pays tribute to the IAC Building in New York.
A set of two mini Capucines bags plays with materials in interesting way. One is made from pieces of lambskin that are cut to look like interlocking petals; the handle is made from metal and resembles a stem. The other looks like it is made of glass, but it is actually made of resin that has been shaped into giant petals.
Three of the most playful bags are inspired by animals. There’s a white bag that features a red floating fish that appears to be in motion. The handle of another is made to look like a glittering black crocodile. Perhaps the most stunning is a clutch bag made from brass and shaped like a bear.
Gehry has collaborated with Louis Vuitton many times over the years. He designed the building for the Louis Vuitton Foundation, which opened in Paris in 2014. That year, he also created window displays for the brand that featured distinctive sail-like mesh structures. Last year, he created a trunk to celebrate the brand’s 200th anniversary; it was inspired by Alice in Wonderland, featuring eight figures that appear to be having a tea party.
Louis Vuitton often works with modern artists. Last year, it partnered with the Japanese visionary Yayoi Kusama, who is known for her sculptures and installations that feature polka dots against bright colors. She designed a capsule of bags, shoes, accessories, luggage, and fragrances for the brand, which were very popular.