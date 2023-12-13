This is what Frank Gehry’s buildings would look like as Louis Vuitton handbags

The 94-year-old architect Frank Gehry is known for some of the most iconic buildings of our time. His geometric forms create structures that seem to defy gravity and logic.

In Venice Beach, he built an enormous sculpture of binoculars to mark the parking garage of the Chiat/Day office building. At the Dancing House in Prague, two towers appear to be in motion, like a couple on the dance floor. At the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, the facade looks like a layer of steel and aluminum is somehow flapping in the wind.

[Photo: Yvonne Tnt/Louis Vuitton]

Now, Gehry is bringing his architectural style to another medium: the handbag. Louis Vuitton commissioned Gehry to create nine handbags that channel his distinct point of view. They’re currently on display at Art Basel Miami Beach, along with other pieces of original art, including sketches, architectural models, perfume bottles, and trunks.

[Photo: Yvonne Tnt/Louis Vuitton]

Most of the bags Gehry designs are based on the Louis Vuitton Capucines handbag, a structured trapeze shaped bag with a handle. Three of the bags are meant to evoke buildings he designed. One bag looks like it is made out of concrete, suggestive of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. Another has a clear plastic exterior with water and glitter inside, inspired by Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. The third features silver screen-printing on leather, and pays tribute to the IAC Building in New York.