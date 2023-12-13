Today’s top business headlines: Trump’s new NFT, Apple’s latest safety feature, and Hasbro layoffs

Trump will send you a piece of his infamous mug shot suit—if you purchase his NFTs first: The former president launched a new round of “Trump Digital Trading Cards,” today, his own personalized, digital version of “baseball cards.” The new “MugShot Edition” cards sell for $99 each, and if you buy a whopping 47 of them, you’ll receive a piece of the suit Trump wore to turn himself in. Full story.
The U.S. is taking steps to equip cars with technology that impedes drunk driving: While the process could take years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking at possible solutions, including a feature in cars that would automatically test a driver’s breath and would be capable of stopping a vehicle if alcohol is detected. Full story.
Apple’s newest update hampers old pickpocket tricks: iPhone thieves have previously been able to hack into owner’s accounts after watching them type in their passcode and then nabbing their devices. A new iOS setting called “Stolen Device Protection,” meant to shield personal and financial information from the wrong hands, began beta testing yesterday. Full story.
A new ruling stands by Texas’ TikTok ban from state-owned devices: Federal Judge Robert L. Pitman upheld that the state’s ban of TikTok from official appliances and networks was not unconstitutional on Monday. Full story.
More holiday layoffs are announced—this time at Hasbro: Christmas is less than two weeks away, but the gift-driven holiday won’t be enough to lift Hasbro’s profits from the first nine months of the year, according to the toy company. Hasbro’s CEO announced in a memo that it will be laying off 1,100 employees over the next six months, following a prior round of job cuts that affected 800 people earlier this year. Full story.