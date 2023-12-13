Today’s top business headlines: Trump’s new NFT, Apple’s latest safety feature, and Hasbro layoffs

Trump will send you a piece of his infamous mug shot suit—if you purchase his NFTs first: The former president launched a new round of “Trump Digital Trading Cards,” today, his own personalized, digital version of “baseball cards.” The new “MugShot Edition” cards sell for $99 each, and if you buy a whopping 47 of them, you’ll receive a piece of the suit Trump wore to turn himself in. Full story .

The U.S. is taking steps to equip cars with technology that impedes drunk driving: While the process could take years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking at possible solutions, including a feature in cars that would automatically test a driver’s breath and would be capable of stopping a vehicle if alcohol is detected. Full story.

Apple’s newest update hampers old pickpocket tricks: iPhone thieves have previously been able to hack into owner’s accounts after watching them type in their passcode and then nabbing their devices. A new iOS setting called “Stolen Device Protection,” meant to shield personal and financial information from the wrong hands, began beta testing yesterday. Full story.

A new ruling stands by Texas’ TikTok ban from state-owned devices: Federal Judge Robert L. Pitman upheld that the state’s ban of TikTok from official appliances and networks was not unconstitutional on Monday. Full story.