Zara dragged after customers say recent ad campaign looks like war in Gaza

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

Calls to boycott Zara have grown as the Spanish fashion brand is under fire over a recent ad campaign for its “Atelier” collection of six jackets.

Unfortunately for the retailer, people are not excited about the jackets, which are some of the most expensive items the store sells, but instead, they’re preoccupied with the ad itself, which stunned viewers. Some consumers felt the campaign, which featured statues draped in white, resembled some of the horrific imagery that has been coming out of Gaza since the war began in October. The ad images do appear warlike. One photo features a model carrying a mannequin wrapped in white. Another features an armless mannequin. The scene is one of destroyed walls and rubble, with models covered in dust. After tens of thousands of comments on X and Instagram called for consumers to #BoycottZara, the brand pulled the ad and issued an apology. Zara said that the ad was created before the war began. The company also asserted that the images were supposed to look like an artist’s studio.

“Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created,” the brand said in an Instagram post. “Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone,” the post continued. One fashion content creator, who goes by the username ly.as0, defended Zara’s ad on TikTok. “The photographer has always been obsessed with the idea of ruin,” he said in a video posted to the platform. He did acknowledge that the brand’s timing was bad but said he didn’t feel the images were meant to represent Gaza. “The work in progress, the rubble, and the overall idea of destruction—that has been a part of his brand for decades,” the user said but noted that “someone in his team should have thought of that before letting these be released.” Still, commenters were floored by the error, which feels like a massive oversight given how devastating the videos and images from Gaza have been. “I don’t believe anyone in branding or marketing saw the wrapped statue in that Zara photo shoot and didn’t think of this,” one X user tweeted, along with an image of what appears to be a mother holding her deceased child, wrapped in a white cloth. “Even if it was a mistake—you’re not aware enough of current affairs to be working in marketing.”

Other commenters demanded that the brand do more to correct the error, including joining calls for a cease-fire. “Not buying until I see you posting the Palestinian flag with the caption #ceasefire,” wrote one of the top comments on Instagram. While opinions on how Zara should move forward seemed to vary, overall, most commenters were in disbelief that the brand had somehow missed that the ad might be perceived as insensitive. Many expressed they also did not feel satisfied with the apology. Offline, the calls to boycott the brand have been loud as well. A crowd of protesters gathered outside a store in Tunisia’s capital, Tunis, on Monday. Photos of the scene show the store’s windows covered in red paint. And in the U.K., Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said in a statement that it received more than 100 complaints calling the ad offensive. “As Zara have now removed the ad, we won’t be taking any further action,” the ASA said.