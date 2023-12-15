BY Ivan Illan3 minute read

The subject of this article has been a persistent nagging issue for me over the decades. Early in my career, when I worked at large institutional investment management firms whose clients were financial advisors (FAs), I was frequently frustrated by how often retail clients thought their financial advisor was actively managing their money. Unfortunately, the truth is that very few financial advisors actively manage investment portfolios—making buying and selling decisions, asset and/or sub-asset allocation changes, etc.—throughout an economic cycle. In fact, I started my current company because I bore witness to this ubiquitous problem. Most financial advisors merely match their clients to a model portfolio based on an assessed client risk tolerance.

In bad times, FAs will be expert handholders. Although old axioms like “It’s time in the market, not timing the market that counts” and “Portfolio diversification is the only free lunch in the capital markets” are true, these are not the apex of what clients desire from their advisors. Discretionary portfolio clients expect their advisors to proactively change their holdings as often as needed to deftly navigate volatile markets. In practice, portfolios tend to remain stagnant over time with few (if any) changes to portfolio constituents, asset allocation, or even sub-asset allocation exposures. At best, quarterly rebalancing occurs with the every-once-in-a-blue-moon wholesale replacement of a portfolio holding. Rarely do clients experience active asset and sub-asset allocation adjustments that are significant in scope and scale and are in alignment with a changing forward-looking capital markets assessment. Though there’s no denying the very helpful and valuable service of keeping clients on the path towards their goals by careful and trustworthy handholding through scary market environments, clients deserve even more service for what they’re paying in fees. The vast majority of TAMPs (turnkey asset management platforms) available in the marketplace tend to represent highly consistent allocations throughout every market cycle segment. The risk for these service providers (which so many FAs correctly leverage in their practices to enhance operational efficiency) is that significantly deviating from a benchmark weighting means opening itself to severe underperformance.

Anecdotally, I estimate that fewer than 0.25% of all retail financial advisors maintain a verified performance history representing their track record on decisions made within their clients’ investable assets. That’s an infinitesimally small subset of advisors who are openly vulnerable and fully accountable for their service results. These performance-accountable advisors charge the same amount as those who are not accountable for their results. More clients need to be educated about this marketplace choice. Advisors who are diligently making a noble effort to deliver alpha to their client portfolios are special. These advisors are wrestling (often daily) with making the best investment choices to benefit their clients’ assets. Being accountable for results means that there’s nowhere to hide in a prospective client meeting. There are no hypothetical (i.e., fictitious) portfolio results that can be manipulated to illustrate a glorious outcome, which many FAs still use (with the proper disclosures). But clients don’t understand all the elusive language and acronyms when meeting with an FA. It’s all too complex. Retail investors need help. Overwhelmingly, survey after survey concludes that Americans are more stressed without an advisor, but still so few hire one. One of the top reasons cited is a lack of trust. We need to raise the standard of wealth care to include transparency of an advisor’s actual performance track record. If an advisor is hiring another firm to manage money, then that should be made plainly transparent. Upcoming regulations are quickly urging progress in this area, but I’ve always preferred it when the marketplace proactively provides the best solution itself.