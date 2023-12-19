Are we ready for weight-loss drugs for kids?

Just about a year ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster obesity drug, Wegovy, for use in teens ages 12 and up with a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for their age and sex. The decision came a little more than six months after the drug was approved for adults.

You might ask, why the hurry? And, do teenagers really need weight-loss drugs?

According to the CDC, 22% of adolescents aged 12 to 19 years have obesity. Since the 1980s, obesity rates have tripled in children and quadrupled in adolescents. In January 2023, given the relative safety and efficacy of the weekly injectable—in clinical trials, young people who took Wegovy had a 16.1% mean decrease in BMI at 68 weeks—the American Academy of Pediatrics gave its stamp of approval. It was the first time in 15 years that the group, the largest professional association of pediatricians in the U.S., had updated its guidance for treating childhood obesity, which it calls a “common chronic disease that has been stigmatized for years and is associated with serious short and long-term health concerns when left untreated.” Now, physicians are advised to offer adolescents ages 12 years and older with obesity “weight loss pharmacotherapy,” in addition to “health behavior and lifestyle treatment.”

According to many providers who treat pediatric metabolic disorders, this is a positive step in de-stigmatizing a disease that affects 14.4 million U.S. children in the U.S. But some pediatricians have been reluctant to prescribe weight-loss medications, citing a lack of data on long-term effects, difficulties with insurance coverage, and a continuing shortage of the drugs themselves.