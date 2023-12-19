Are we ready for weight-loss drugs for kids?

Just about a year ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster obesity drug, Wegovy, for use in teens ages 12 and up with a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for their age and sex. The decision came a little more than six months after the drug was approved for adults.
You might ask, why the hurry? And, do teenagers really need weight-loss drugs?
According to the CDC, 22% of adolescents aged 12 to 19 years have obesity. Since the 1980s, obesity rates have tripled in children and quadrupled in adolescents. In January 2023, given the relative safety and efficacy of the weekly injectable—in clinical trials, young people who took Wegovy had a 16.1% mean decrease in BMI at 68 weeks—the American Academy of Pediatrics gave its stamp of approval. It was the first time in 15 years that the group, the largest professional association of pediatricians in the U.S., had updated its guidance for treating childhood obesity, which it calls a “common chronic disease that has been stigmatized for years and is associated with serious short and long-term health concerns when left untreated.” Now, physicians are advised to offer adolescents ages 12 years and older with obesity “weight loss pharmacotherapy,” in addition to “health behavior and lifestyle treatment.”
According to many providers who treat pediatric metabolic disorders, this is a positive step in de-stigmatizing a disease that affects 14.4 million U.S. children in the U.S. But some pediatricians have been reluctant to prescribe weight-loss medications, citing a lack of data on long-term effects, difficulties with insurance coverage, and a continuing shortage of the drugs themselves.
A year-old “metabolic health” clinic called Knownwell wants to change that, and to make sure that the young people who need the powerful anti-obesity drugs known as GLP-1 agonists can get them. Based in Needham, Massachusetts, Knownwell launched in January 2023 and currently serves nearly 2,000 active patients with its virtual and in-person primary care and metabolic services (i.e., weight-control support). Starting today, it’s expanding its metabolic services to patients 13 and up. These patients will be able to visit a Knownwell doctor either in person or online, and obtain a prescription for Wegovy if they meet the criteria. (There is no membership fee for Knownwell—everything is billed through insurance.)
Knownwell cofounder and CEO Brooke Boyarsky Pratt, who battled childhood obesity herself, hopes to change the conversation around obesity. “We know from the data that treating the disease earlier improves the disease state over time, and protects it from getting more severe, more quickly,” she says. “We also know from the data that lifestyle programs alone are only going to help about 10% of people to lose 20% of their body weight. A lot of kids and adolescents are in the gym, they’re working on their diet, they’re doing all this stuff, and they’re still struggling with often-severe obesity.”
The futility, for people of all ages, of lifestyle-only interventions, is a big reason that WeightWatchers last week launched online prescription program for adults featuring weight-loss drugs including Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s competing product, Zepbound. (Zepbound is not yet approved for patients under age 18.)