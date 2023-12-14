BY Dharmesh Acharya3 minute read

Professional development always calls for proper and expert mentorship. A Mentor Cliq report highlights that Fortune 500 companies that have mentorship programs have nearly three times higher median profits than those that don’t. Mentorship has many roles and forms through which it benefits different industries. The IT sector inculcates mentoring in its core, given its nature of knowledge transfer and wisdom sharing from the experienced to the newbies. When combined with strategic investment, this exchange of expert information forms the running blood of tech companies. In a landscape where innovation rules, have you asked yourself how IT companies empower future tech leaders? Well, I believe the answer is straight and simple: by investing in mentorship and strategy creation. Over the years, I have come to understand the need to mentor newbies and mold them with my experiences, insights, and techniques to make them experts in ruling the future IT world.

MENTORSHIP: TRULY A MAGIC WAND TO NEXT-GEN PIONEERS When we talk about next-gen tech leaders, we are stressing innovation but on a higher level. Fueling innovation takes more than just money. It takes proper mentorship that can translate its worth over the years. Systematic mentoring programs help next-gen IT leaders visualize their professional growth path by gaining real-world insights from genuine and market-approved leaders. As someone on both sides of mentorship, I’ve realized it is more than just knowledge transfer. It’s an exchange of insights, ideas, and perspectives. The goal isn’t to master programming languages but to prepare potential leaders for challenges and opportunities.

With a mentor, a thriving community of leaders can upskill and get comfortable with constructive criticism. This also elevates their scope of building a robust network of professionals to help them thrive in their domain. Additionally, mentors are an invaluable source of connection for mentees and a cost-free wealth of knowledge. A CORNERSTONE IN MODERN TIMES A McKinsey report shows that over the years, there have been rapid shifts in IT trends, tech job postings, and more. I understand how mentorship has become a cornerstone in modern times. With how fast technology evolves, careers pop up left and right, and this brings in professionals from different backgrounds to transition into tech. For these career changers, it’s crucial to have a one-on-one mentorship program available.

Moreover, we are seeing new tech trends meeting us in 2024, like democratized generative AI, intelligent applications, continuous threat exposure management, sustainable technology, and industry cloud platforms, among others. Such constant changes in tech trends demand a learning relationship between mentors and mentees that goes both ways. It is a compass for all the unpredictable stuff, ensuring everyone stays tuned in with the latest developments. As I see it, the IT industry is going through much more—people are brimming with issues like work-life balance and coworkers not doing their share. In these scenarios, mentors can become invaluable guides because they can draw from their personal experiences, actionable insights, and strategies for overcoming problems only people who’ve been in those shoes would know. And if you thought that was already enough, think again. Tech is such a vast field that no matter what niche you specialize in, there will always be something else you can learn about. Fields once considered niches, such as artificial intelligence, now flourish as thriving sectors. Mentorship programs not only introduce people to emerging domains but also serve as a spark for new passions and career directions.

PREPARING FUTURE LEADERS WITH AN INSPIRING IMPACT Mentorship truly inspires. It helps aspiring leaders to know that someone in the leadership position today once faced the same set of challenges, went through conflicts, faced chaos when making major business decisions, and more. The tech industry, until now, saw many gaps in gender and demographics. The previous generation saw mentorship as something that broke barriers for people from all backgrounds. It’s no secret that anyone can become successful regardless of where they came from, so removing this barrier could open doors for many more people who wouldn’t even think twice about entering.