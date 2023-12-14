Forget trends: The five drivers of your website’s 2024 performance are already well underway

BY Zack Rosen4 minute read

The past year’s focus on boosting performance—amid smaller budgets and teams—has set the stage for marketers to further optimize technologies, processes, and people in order to deliver quality experiences more efficiently in 2024.

After a year of growth compression and demand slow-downs resulting in a purge of technology purchased during the pandemic (among other cutbacks), the tech industry is ending 2023 with a clear mandate: to empower teams with tech that produces business-aligned outcomes. It’s becoming clear that marketing and demand-generation spending must be optimized in this increasingly competitive digital environment. Translation? More than ever, websites—and the teams behind them—need to be tuned for performance. The good news is, we didn’t enter a recession and things are starting to look up! But we’ve got a long road ahead as digital teams work to boost website performance more measurably and sustainably. 2024 will be the year everyone should get on board with the following five web performance drivers:

1. TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS THAT MAKE A REAL IMPACT If we learned anything last year, it’s that “free” money doesn’t last forever. For many companies, that meant an abrupt end to burning cash on shiny objects. Focusing on more impactful tech investments has helped to drive the economic recovery of the last several months, and it’s a theme that will persist well into 2024. But impactful spending isn’t just about doing more with less—it requires a concomitant return to business fundamentals, focusing on the factors that drive true business results, not just vanity metrics. For marketers, it’s about getting the right tech tools and processes in place to ensure websites deliver value and a great customer experience at every step of the way.

2. PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN WEBSITE TEAMS THAT AMP UP CREATIVITY Ditching the growth-at-all-costs approach to business in the past year has required more emphasis on rigor to generate and sustain long-term organic web performance. For digital marketing teams, that has translated to a best-in-class marketing style that is fast, iterative, and agile, but also focused on quality and creativity. How can you blend both rigor and ingenuity? Creativity is often borne of constraint, which means good planning, good tools, good workflows, trusted processes, and team collaboration all provide the guardrails within which bright ideas can be explored. Only when all of these components are solidly in place can teams focus on the fun parts—the digital experience, the brand story, and enhancing the customer journey with delight at every step.

3. AI AS A POWERFUL PRODUCTIVITY BOOSTER You can’t discuss trends without mentioning AI. This past year we saw generative AI disrupt virtually every industry, and it will continue to have a powerful effect on the way we work and do business. I’ve personally spent hours exploring the image-generation tool Midjourney, and I admit it’s easy to get caught up in the possibilities. But I caution acting too quickly when it comes to finding use cases for your website—especially around customer experience. As the quality of AI’s output improves, the business cases will become clearer. What we do know is that generative AI can deliver immense practical value for team productivity.

For example, engineers who program with GitHub Copilot are up to 40% more productive. I’d recommend thinking of these tools as internal accelerants as opposed to customer-facing value-adds for the moment. Once you are a daily user of AI-powered productivity tools, you’ll be in a much better position to figure out how to apply AI to your customer experiences. 4. WEBSITE PERFORMANCE AS A CRUCIAL SEARCH OPTIMIZATION DRIVER A good digital experience continues to be table stakes for customers. A recent study by my team revealed some of the missteps that can send customers running directly to competitors. The fact is, while many will forgive minor online annoyances, 51% stop engaging with a brand altogether following a single negative interaction. The digital landscape is competitive, and the competition can be brutal.

But website performance has also become essential to another tough “customer”—Google—which is now enforcing performance standards via its search engine rankings. Putting off performance work is becoming less tenable and will have costlier consequences in 2024. 5. SHINY OBJECT SYNDROME GIVING WAY TO DEEPER INTEGRATION OF MARTECH TOOLS As we saw martech investment increase (and then decline) over the last several years, utilization rates decidedly dropped—from 58% in 2020 to 42% in 2022. That’s partly because of shiny object syndrome—the acquisition of too much tech paired with unrealistic expectations of its output. The result? A lot of software found its way to the cutting room floor as part of last year’s budget reductions.