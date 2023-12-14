BY Tracy Lawrence4 minute read

Traditionally, CEOs have expected to spend countless hours developing strategies for external parties like customers, investors, and board members. But in 2024, neglecting employees as important stakeholders will be a critical mistake. Leaders who take employees for granted are in for a rude awakening, as competition for talent remains high and organizations look for any edge to recruit and retain high-value employees. As a leadership coach, organizational consultant, and founder of an executive search firm, I’ve seen the limitations of traditional top-down leadership in guiding today’s complex workforce. I’ve also seen the transformative power of treating employees as valued stakeholders. In 2024, successful leaders will be called on to gracefully navigate multi-generational dynamics, changing work environments, and extraordinary uncertainty. Meeting these challenges will require collaboration, empathy, and leading through influence rather than command and control.

MULTI-GENERATIONAL WORKFORCE: DIFFERENT VALUES, DIFFERENT GOALS Today’s workforce spans an unprecedented five generations. Workplaces may include members of the silent generation, baby boomers, Gen Xers, millennials, and Gen Z. It takes a collaborative mindset and open mind to build a cohesive and productive work environment that acknowledges and accommodates these generations’ diverse value systems, expectations, and life circumstances. And that’s just one facet of diversity. Gender, race, ethnicity, ability, and other differences add layers of complexity to an already complicated task. Many leaders built careers during an era when employees were expected to adhere to norms based on the competencies and experiences of the “default” employee (i.e., a cisgender white male). But with shifting demographics and generational changes, leaders must now motivate and inspire an increasingly diverse and multigenerational workforce. It’s worth the effort: Research clearly shows the benefits of workplace diversity, which significantly outperforms more homogenous peers.

But that doesn’t diminish the challenges. For older generations, for example, dragging your company on social media may be almost unthinkable. Younger employees can be much more comfortable calling out leaders who don’t walk the walk. Recently, Disney workers staged a walk-out to pressure company leaders to oppose controversial LGBTQ+ rights bills in Florida, pointing out the media giant’s stated commitment to creating a world where everyone feels seen and understood. In the past two years, employees of at least 366 Starbucks stores in the U.S. have voted to unionize. Tense negotiations have caused younger customers to turn their backs on the Seattle-based coffee retailer, once considered an icon of progressive business practices. This dynamic will only increase in 2024 as younger employees continue pushing for progressive changes in the workplace. Their expectations for a more flexible and responsive work environment will force leaders and more seasoned workers to adapt.

BUILDING CULTURE: MORE THAN SURVEYS With these generational shifts and continued standoffs over issues like remote work and work-life balance, building a shared vision and inclusive workplace culture has never been more challenging—or more important. In 2024, CEOs must lead with empathy and understanding, reevaluating their approach to work environments and employee engagement. Years into the post-pandemic new normal, my executive recruiters still find that an organization’s work-from-home policies are a primary consideration for potential hires. In-office employment is a non-starter for many, as is relocation. Opportunity and competitive salary are no longer enough to attract top talent to any organization. Leaders who are unwilling to offer remote options and flexibility must be prepared to answer the question, “Why should I work for you?”

In a recent Gartner survey, 82% of workers said it was important for their organization to see them as a person, not just an employee. But fewer than half felt their company saw them that way. Gartner’s research shows employees increasingly seek workplace cultures that offer opportunities for personal growth, flexibility, shared purpose, deeper connection, and holistic well-being. These trends will challenge leaders who expect to be able to set rules and expect compliance. The successful CEOs of the future may begin to resemble politicians, developing the art of persuasion and consensus building while addressing the concerns of various constituencies. A TECH-DRIVEN POWER SHIFT But as significant as they are, the leadership challenges posed by generational shifts and employees’ work/life expectations pale in comparison with the tech-fueled shift in power over information—both internal and external.

Tech tools like Slack and social media have flattened communications inside and outside the workplace. C-Suite leaders are no longer the sole arbiters of whether and when information will be shared. Increasingly, company policies, developments, and internal data like salaries are being routinely shared among employees who are more attuned to issues of unfairness or doublespeak than were previous generations. Apple reportedly shut down employee Slack channels this month where discussions of the Israel-Hamas war led to conversations about organizing protests. Two years ago, the tech giant made headlines for shutting down a different employee Slack channel focused on pay equity. Nor are employees limiting these discussions to internal audiences. Change the Museum, an Instagram account that features comments by museum employees to amplify allegations of hypocrisy and mistreatment at museums around the country, has collected more than a half-million followers. Access to information and the ability to communicate to broad audiences quickly has shifted the power dynamics between employees and leadership. Effective CEOs must understand how to navigate this shift, using tools of influence and engagement rather than the old top-down approach to leading organizations.