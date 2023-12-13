BY Megan Teates3 minute read

Generation Z (born between 1996 and 2010) could be considered the most savvy and innovative generation to date, as they are the first fully digital generation. In fact, most of them probably have never seen a phone with a cord. And while they’re the newest generation of adults, they seem to have higher expectations for their food and beverage occasions than older generations. They also know what they want when it comes to their eating habits, from both health and enjoyment perspectives. Because of this, it’s no surprise they’re making a place for themselves at the table when it comes to dining trends. Following are some tips to get Gen Z and their friends at your table.

1. MASTER SOCIAL MEDIA Gen Z is highly influenced by social media. They’re well acquainted with influencers and social media and, therefore, are more apt to try a new restaurant, swing by their favorite fast-food stop, or enjoy an exotic new dish if the social masses are doing it. Restaurants are making sure both their food and ambiance are in tip-top shape and social media-worthy. One way to get the attention of Gen Z is to work with an influencer and start a campaign around “Insta-worthy” meals and LTOs.

2. CUSTOMIZATION Gen Z places a strong emphasis on individuality, and they love the opportunity to create a “unique” meal that’s true to them and what they want. From build-your-own to customization options on menus, all options are expected with this generation. The customization and amount of flexibility you offer may be a good way for you to provide your customers with what they want, when they want it, with very few complaints. 3. HEALTHIER EATING

Gen Zers are thought to be the healthiest generation to date. Not only are they a generation that has grown up during a global pandemic, but their millennial and Gen X parents have developed much healthier eating habits than previous generations. Gen Z looks online for information on everything from nutrition to food sources, and they expect it to be accurate. Healthy, sustainable options are expected when they visit a restaurant—whether it’s fast food or dine-in—and they have a keen sense for dramatically wholesome, yet refined menu items. Be sure to offer some options with a healthy halo and don’t forget the plant-based menu items.

4. TECHNOLOGY Gen Z prefers the convenience of ordering online via restaurant apps such as DoorDash. The idea of convenience and ready-now drives both menu options and restaurant set-up innovation. In fact, more than half (52%) of Gen Zers say they’d prefer a dine-in service where they can order and pay with a tableside tablet or mobile app. Develop an easily accessible app or online platform, or partner with a third-party delivery company that already has one.

5. GLOBAL INSPIRATION Due to the range of exposure Gen Z has had to cultures and lifestyles, either online or socially, they want their food to reflect their adventurous and worldly spirit. They enjoy new experiences and flavors from around the world. More and more we’re seeing foreign and exotic ingredients and dishes hit the mainstream restaurant and quick-serve menus. Highlight the global flavors in your menus and consider rotating some global concepts in your LTOs. 6. SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS