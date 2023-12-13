BY Gabriel Miller3 minute read

Two of my business and cultural heroes are Pharrell Williams and Virgil Abloh. Throughout their careers—tragically too short in the case of Virgil—both have had loads of different jobs, immersing themselves in tons of things that have pushed the boundaries. They refused to be pigeonholed. This mentality is now being embraced by many of the kids coming out of school today. They don’t define themselves as just one thing. Today, it’s more: “I’m a writer and a designer and I create products and I’m a poet and I’m a DJ.” I call this the forward-slash movement. Boundaries are dissolving; things are becoming more amorphous.

And this is just as true for companies as it is for individuals. The outside and the inside worlds of companies are merging. This brings both opportunities and challenges for business leaders. Adopting a new mindset is paramount. Understand that today, the second you communicate something internally, there’s a very good chance it will become known externally within seconds. What does this mean in practice? That companies’ key audiences—customers and employees—are no longer so distinct. This mindset shift needs to extend deep into any company’s DNA. Leaders need to appreciate that if their employees don’t buy into their company’s purpose, its belief system, its culture, and what it’s selling, then it makes it very hard for them to authentically craft their story for the outside world.

One way to ensure this paradigm shift extends both wide and deep across companies is to ensure a company’s brand values are shared by both its Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer departments. For decades they’ve had different ways of working. Marketing has been concerned with building the external brand, capturing attention, and driving demand. Traditionally, these were the people who were seen as the risk-loving creatives. The people, or HR, side of things has focused inwards on recruitment, benefits, and compliance—issues that conventionally demand stability and efficiency. But while these two departments operate discreetly, in this new fluid, shape-shifting world, their goals need to align far more closely.

Companies must view themselves as agents of positive change for their customers and appreciate that their brands will be scrutinized across all touchpoints, beginning with customer service. This move away from the transactional to something deeper requires companies to properly interrogate how their brands express themselves across every part of their identity, from design to culture to customer and employee experience. Companies keen to make this journey should commit to conducting customizable research among their key stakeholders—employees, ex-employees, customers, and lapsed customers—in order to get a full 4D view of themselves. This heavy gap analysis enables companies to test whether what they believe about themselves and, crucially, what others believe about them, align. If there are gaps, they need fixing.

It’s important to stay away from things like principles and values, and lean much more into analyzing and improving behaviors because these are actionable. Leaders should ask themselves: How is our company rallying its people and inspiring them about the future? A change management approach can bring these behaviors to life. This is not about onboarding, short-term stuff. Leaders who want to affect real change should think about committing to a year-long program if they are to create a deeper connection with their employees around their brand. This might sound vague and theoretical. But this approach can be measured against hard KPIs: Is a company seeing improved sentiment in external indicators like Glassdoor and MIT Culture 500? Is it seeing higher productivity and greater engagement among employees? Are employees sticking with their company longer? In this post-pandemic world, these questions are becoming only more important.

As companies look to get people back to the office or build connections with employees working from home, finding a common purpose is now at the center of the conversation. Employees are asking themselves the same question as consumers: Do my values connect with this company’s brand? The companies that will do well in the future are led by those that help their employees answer this question. They encourage their employees to have tough conversations. They foster debate to ensure that both sides can tell each other that their (metaphorical) babies are ugly, because they know that only when boundaries come down and people are encouraged out of their silos is real progress achieved.

My favorite writer, Steinbeck, put it best in East of Eden. “And this I believe: That the free, exploring mind of the individual human is the most valuable thing in the world. And this I would fight for: The freedom of the mind to take any direction it wishes, undirected.” The companies that get this are the companies that know the future is more fluid, more hybrid.