Chobani buys La Colombe for $900 million (exclusive)

Hamdi Ulukaya almost single-handedly sparked America’s Greek Yogurt craze in the 2000s, leaving the industry’s leaders at the time, Yoplait and Danone, chasing the new style of strained, low-sugar variety he unveiled with Chobani. Now, his sights are set on bottled cold coffee.

Chobani tells Fast Company exclusively that it is purchasing La Colombe Coffee Roasters, the third-wave coffee pioneer established in 1994 that revolutionized the U.S. coffee scene by offering unique hands-on café experiences and fostering direct relationships with top restaurants; at one point, supplying around half the country’s James Beard-winning eateries. Today, La Colombe operates 32 cafés, in cities such as its hometown of Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, but makes most of its revenue off the ready-to-drink nitrogen-infused canned latte that mad scientist/adventure junkie cofounder Todd Carmichael invented in the mid-2010s: It pours with a stiff head of foam, mimicking the mouthfeel of steamed milk. Ulukaya says he knew that the two companies needed to become one after they cohosted a booth earlier this year at Expo West, the Super Bowl for the natural products industry. La Colombe made the coffee, Chobani provided the creamer. “Everybody said, ‘How do we get these two brands together?’” he recalls. “I said if the opportunity arises, and if they can come together, this would be magical.” [Photo: Chobani] Per the terms of the deal, Chobani is acquiring the company for $900 million in a deal involving $44 million of cash on hand and a $550 million loan the company said was oversubscribed three times. Beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper, which invested $300 million for a 33% stake this past July, now has a minority position in Chobani. Meanwhile, Chobani is buying out Ulukaya himself; he had been La Colombe’s sole investor until Keurig came along. Ulukaya’s role within La Colombe had been active, if largely silent publicly, and stems from a long relationship with the brand. When he opened his first Chobani café in New York’s SoHo neighborhood in 2012, La Colombe supplied the coffee almost as a practicality: Its own café was located within a short walking distance. Ulukaya says he’d leave the La Colombe café thinking it was “sick” how good the coffee was. He knew he couldn’t brew a better cup himself.

Later, when Ulukaya learned in 2014 that La Colombe had raised capital by selling to a private equity firm, he worried that “something very beautiful was about to be ruined for the sake of making profits.” Against financial advice, he offered the firm about $60 million for a controlling stake in La Colombe—double what it had paid—before it had even had its first board meeting. At the time, Ulukaya, a professed tea enthusiast, explained: “What I think we can do is appeal to a large number of people like me who think they don’t like coffee—until they taste this one.” Ratings firm Moody’s also upgraded Chobani’s debt last week, writing that its credit has “improved meaningfully” over the past 18 months. (Net sales have climbed from $1.4 billion in 2020 to more than $2 billion, while its debt ratio has fallen from 9 to 3.5 in the past year.) The company, which a year ago was still mulling over going public, reiterated to Fast Company that if anything, recent months have proven it doesn’t need an IPO to generate cash and that it’s ready for that cash to fund new things. With the acquisition, La Colombe’s management is not changing, and Keurig’s stake will be converted into Chobani equity. Keurig was briefed about Chobani’s interest in acquiring the whole company, Ulukaya says. (That may hint at why Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort made a point of enthusing, during September’s Barclays Global Staples Conference, that La Colombe was “owned by Hamdi . . . and our partnership with Hamdi is particularly strong and something that I think will serve us both well in the future.”) Keurig’s six-month-old sales and distribution agreements with La Colombe will remain in place under this week’s deal. La Colombe and Keurig just introduced La Colombe-branded K-Cups a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Chobani believes it can leverage its relationship with Keurig Dr Pepper to expand La Colombe’s retail footprint two- or three-fold; Keurig, North America’s No. 3 beverage maker, has an extensive direct-store-delivery network and could help place products in almost every convenience store cold case in America. La Colombe’s previous distribution deal had been with beer maker Molson Coors, but even beer isn’t distributed as widely in America as sodas are. It “just didn’t work,” Ulukaya says. Ulukaya tells Fast Company that while he helped La Colombe fine-tune its retail operation after his 2015 investment, he hadn’t been looking to acquire the company. Then canned latte sales exploded, making La Colombe the top performer category-wide at Whole Foods and leading to the products showing up in unusual places, such as the shelves at Trader Joe’s. He saw a promising opportunity. “This will be the first time that we go outside of the Chobani brand,” he says of the acquisition. Though the company isn’t traveling all that far; Ulukaya explains that making Chobani yogurt is “almost 90% similar” to manufacturing La Colombe’s canned lattes (which at their most basic are little more than several ounces of milk, cold brew, and bubbles). “I said, Wow, this makes total sense. It’s an enormous amount of synergy.”

Ulukaya says that he “would never, in a billion years, have sold La Colombe to anybody” except Chobani, and that he in fact views the transaction like this: “I made a gift to Chobani.” (He is also making a tidy return himself, considering that his $60 million investment—which made him the majority owner—was made at a substantially lower valuation.) Ninety percent of Americans consume caffeine daily, and by some measures, 75% of coffee drinkers now enjoy theirs cold year-round. “Newcomers in the category don’t even touch hot coffee anymore,” Ulukaya says, acknowledging the crush of companies entering this space. Acquiring La Colombe is “enormously meaningful for Chobani,” he continued, since it gives the brand a way to “tap into the dream of being tomorrow’s modern food company, continuing to invest, disrupt, and bring better, nutritious options to the masses.” By utilizing Chobani’s CPG platform and leveraging Keurig’s reach, he predicts that coffee “is going to be faster-growing and bigger than what Chobani’s core business is today.” Meanwhile, La Colombe’s latte cans have been through an 18-month reformulation journey under Ulukaya—a process La Colombe laid out for Fast Company. They contain several grams less sugar than their already low-sugar predecessors, and Chobani’s milk-fermentation technology was enlisted to refresh the flavor, mouthfeel, and shelf stability. The new cans debut in March, in the same five flavors as before (Double, Triple, Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel). Single-serve cans will be slightly larger—11 ounces instead of 9—and Chobani says the original-size 9-ounce cans will be available in 4-, 6-, and 8-packs, with the 4-packs rolling out first. Ulukaya envisions a La Colombe 2.0 that will challenge dominant bottled-coffee players, such as Starbucks, Dunkin’, Black Rifle, and Monster in much the same way that Chobani took on the leading yogurt makers and, more recently, introduced coffee creamers made from fresh, actual dairy cream and oat milk instead of the hydrogenated oils used by the two top brands, Nestlé’s Coffee-Mate and Danone’s International Delight. Whereas most canned coffees contain instant coffee and powdered milk mixed with pH regulators, added sugars, and dozens of stabilizers, La Colombe latte cans use cold brew, milk, and natural sweeteners, and contain one-third to one-quarter less sugar. These are options that can be everyday drinks rather than 45-gram sugar bombs.