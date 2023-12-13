How Toronto transformed a highway underpass into a vibrant public space

BY Adele Peters2 minute read

For decades, the neglected space under an elevated highway in Toronto wasn’t a place where people wanted to spend time. Six years ago, that started to change.

A winter ice-skating trail opened in one section under the road, followed by new walking and biking paths, art installations, redesigned intersections, and, most recently, an experimental garden designed to filter stormwater that runs off the highway. [Photo: Shane Parent/The Bentway] Now, “when you’re standing under the highway, sometimes you forget that there are cars moving above you,” says Ilana Altman, co-executive director of the Bentway, a nonprofit that partnered with the City of Toronto and residents to rethink the area (funded by local philanthropists Judy and Wil Matthews). “It’s a really monumental-size space within the city, with these incredible telescoping views down the length of the highway. We get beautiful natural light that streams across the space, especially in the later hours of the day.” [Photo: Samuel Engelking/The Bentway] A half-mile stretch of land under the highway—about 170,000 square feet, running along a historic site in the city and connecting to another large green space—is now filled with people walking dogs or doing yoga or attending classes from, for example, an astronomer teaching about the northern lights. The group is working with the city on a plan to transform the rest of the area under the road, which covers more than four miles.

The road, called the Gardiner Expressway, was built in the middle of the last century. In part because it’s aging and needs repair, the city also considered removing it completely. Other cities that have taken out urban highways have seen more dramatic transformations. In 2016, Toronto’s city council decided to leave the road in place. But it also decided to change the experience for people beneath it. [Photo: Samuel Engelking/The Bentway] “When the Gardiner Expressway was built in the ’50s and ’60s, it was built in a very single-purpose way,” says Altman. “It was built to move cars. It served a mobility function. But the only way that we will rise to create the equitable and accessible city that we are aiming for is to begin to ask our infrastructure to do more.” [Photo: Samuel Engelking/The Bentway] The new garden under the highway is one example. Rainwater now runs down pipes into large planters filled with native plants that help filter pollution from the water before it flows into nearby Lake Ontario. New ramps and elevated pathways make it easier to walk in the area, which is filled with river rocks.