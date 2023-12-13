Geminids peak 2023: Here’s what time to watch the spectacular meteor shower

BY Swapna Krishna2 minute read

The annual Geminid meteor shower, which peaks every year in mid-December, is one of the most spectacular and reliable annual nighttime displays, and it’s finally upon us.

2023’s Geminids will peak late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, on December 13 through 14, although the full event runs from the end of November to Christmas Eve, according to the American Meteor Society. This year’s display promises to be especially spectacular because of the timing: The moon will be in its waxing crescent phase. That comes right after the new moon, which means the sky will not be illuminated with the full shape of Earth’s natural satellite. As a result, the dark sky could make for a spectacular show of dozens of meteors per hour of all different colors, burning through Earth’s atmosphere at 21 miles per second. How, where, and when to see it The timing of the Geminids is favorable for some: Because they appear to originate within the constellation Gemini, people viewing from the Northern Hemisphere may see meteors as early as 10 p.m. local time. (Southern Hemisphere viewers will likely have to wait until later in the night.) The show will get better into the later hour; however, the best viewing time is between midnight and 2 a.m.

Seeing the Geminids is as easy as heading outside, no special equipment needed (except maybe a coat if you’re in North America). Even if you’re in a city with light pollution, there’s still a good chance of seeing the Geminids (as long as the weather is favorable, of course) because the display is so bright. What are the Geminids? The parent object of the Geminids is a strange object known as 3200 Phaethon, which acts like a comet but is actually an asteroid. This object is rocky, like an asteroid, but it forms a tail when it approaches the sun, like a comet does, during its 524-day orbit. When Earth passes through its trail of debris, that’s what causes the Geminids. Unlike a comet, which has a tail of dust, 3200 Phaethon’s tail is made of vaporized sodium. As the asteroid approaches the sun, its sodium is vaporized due to heat, and is shed as a tail of sodium gas.