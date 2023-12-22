Rapper Tierra Whack remixes the music documentary craze with her twisted film ‘Cypher’

BY Yannise Jean4 minute read

The first 15 minutes of rapper Tierra Whack’s film Cypher has all the makings of a traditional music documentary.

We’re given the backstory of how Whack went from writing and performing poems in school to the beginnings of her hip-hop career after a video of her freestyling on the streets in her hometown of Philadelphia went viral. We see Whack’s rapid ascension in the industry with major artists such as Rihanna, Meek Mill, and Billie Eilish cosigning her talents, as well as the release of 2018’s Whack World, her debut album with 15 one-minute tracks and spellbinding visuals that capture her unique artistry. Cypher, currently streaming on Hulu, sets up Whack’s early years with an eye toward where she plans to take her career next. However, the “documentary” takes a hard left turn when Whack is approached by a stalker who warns her that an Illuminati-like organization is out to use her musical gifts for nefarious reasons. And so begins a series of unsettling events that may have the audience asking, What exactly is Cypher all about?

In recent years, we’ve seen the release of a slew of music documentaries, including Billie Eilish’s The World’s a Little Blurry, Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, Olivia Rodrigo’s Driving Home 2 U, and many others. Cypher, written and directed by Chris Moukarbel (Gaga: Five Foot Two; Banksy Does New York), has been described as a fictional pseudo-music documentary, subverting what we’ve come to expect from an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at an artist’s life to create a commentary on modern celebrity culture. [Image: courtesy Hulu] “I was nervous a lot in the beginning because it’s my first time acting with a script,” Whack says. “Chris [Moukarbel] was like, ‘I asked you to do this because I want you to be you, so whatever feels right to you that’s what we want.’ And that’s what I did. We were inspired by The Blair Witch Project—sometimes things would happen that we didn’t plan but then we would just go with it.” Moukarbel had a general idea of what he wanted Cypher to be but was looking for the right artist to collaborate with. He connected with Whack in 2019, a year after she dropped her debut album, and soon found his “perfect partner.”

“She’s the kind of artist who likes to mess with genre and go on an artistic adventure—and that’s what this project meant for me in a lot of ways,” Moukarbel says. “It’s playing with the traditional format of a music documentary, which has become extremely popular the past few years, where we get to bait and switch [audiences].” Cypher reimagines the music documentary as a means of spotlighting cynicism within the music industry, the pervasiveness of celebrity culture, and the increasing belief in conspiracy theories. According to a study published in 2022, roughly 59% of Americans agree that people are more likely to believe conspiracy theories compared to 25 years ago. But as you might’ve guessed by now, unraveling conspiracy theories in Cypher is far from straightforward. “I like things to have an ambiguity. I did want it to feel like not only was Tierra potentially part of something bigger, but that she was possibly pulling the strings,” Moukarbel says. “I liked the idea that she was possibly manipulating me and the film production into making something that helped her achieve her ultimate goal, which was to ascend within this secret society.”

Artists including Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande have used documentaries and concert films to give their fans in-depth access to their creative process and who they are outside of their profession. In Cypher, there are glimpses of truth into Whack’s life and career. And the fact that said truth is delivered as an experimental “documentary” says more about Whack’s creativity as an artist than any behind-the-scenes film of a concert or music video could. [Image: courtesy Hulu] “Historically, documentaries were treated like journalism. We’ve learned that not only were they not that, but they don’t have to be that. I think that you can tell a true story that isn’t necessarily about the reality that’s on the screen in the way that fiction does, even if what you’re seeing isn’t literal,” Moukarbel says. “People are looking for the aesthetic of realism and the aesthetic of truth.” Whack has established herself as a genre-bending artist, one who can’t be constrained to a single style or aesthetic, and it certainly shows in her music and storytelling. To that end, Whack notes that she wants to continue pushing the boundaries of her artistry to forge her own lane in music and beyond.