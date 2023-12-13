This startup uses AI to help companies comply with privacy rules

Common Sense Privacy , an AI Fund-backed, for-profit spinoff of the nonprofit content and privacy rating organization Common Sense Media , debuted on Wednesday a new set of AI-enabled tools that aim to help startups and other small businesses keep up with ever-changing privacy regulations. Among those tools is a so-called privacy policy wizard that uses large language model (LLM) AI to generate draft privacy policies and offer advice on filling out the privacy “nutrition labels” now required by app stores.

“We take them through a TurboTax-like online guided interview process that really helps identify what their practices are, and essentially helps them create some of those artifacts that are being required right now,” says Common Sense Privacy CEO Daphne Li.

The wizard arrives at a time when companies of all sizes are under pressure to develop robust policies in order to comply with a growing number of privacy laws and requirements by platforms like Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

“If you look at a lot of the very new regulations, frankly, it’s challenging for small startups without the massive compliance machinery to comply with them,” says Andrew Ng, the cofounder of Google Brain and Coursera who’s now managing general partner at AI Fund, which just led a $5 million funding round for Common Sense Privacy. “And what that means, frankly, is many startups are unfortunately not able to reasonably comply with these.”