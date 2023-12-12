Why scientists say we need more biodiversity in our emojis

One in five messages posted on the social media platform X contain an emoji. The cartoonish representations of smiley faces, human beings, and objects have become a key part of how we communicate in the 21st century. They help us understand each other—and the world, which is why conservation biologists have called for the number of emoji to be rapidly expanded to better represent the biodiversity on our planet.

At present, the list of emoji users can deploy in conversations is severely limited and skewed toward certain species, argue Stefano Mammola, Mattia Falaschi, and Gentile Francesco Ficetola, researchers at nature institutions across Europe. There are 92 animals, 16 plants, one fungus of unknown origin, and one microorganism that is difficult to definitively identify available to users. The researchers want that to change, and the number of emoji to expand to incorporate all parts of the natural world.

“In the digital era, the communication landscape is changing rapidly, with emojis, gifs, and other means becoming central elements to convey messages effectively,” Falaschi tells Fast Company.

“Such strong taxonomic bias is in line with current societal awareness of biodiversity, which tends to prioritize animals over other taxa,” the authors argue in their paper, which was published this week in the journal iScience. In layman’s terms: We’re focusing too much on the cute and fluffy, and overlooking some of the uglier, but no less important, parts of the natural world. Those that are most overlooked include insects, crustaceans and arachnids.