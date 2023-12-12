3 reasons you need to be relying on your business’s big-picture thinkers

BY Rebecca Sinclair4 minute read

Building an agile organization involves more than just hiring a great team. Without big-picture thinkers, you won’t be able to maximize the talent your team has to offer. These individuals—natural-born strategic thinkers—can be found in many different places across the company. However, there is one place you shouldn’t overlook: Human Resources. Here, you can find talent that has their finger on the pulse of the company. They have what it takes to not only enable end-to-end strategic approaches but to enable the people who go with them as well. 1. TO PIVOT WELL The pace of change in today’s world is relentless, to the point where the term “transformation” has almost become cliché. The world is moving at such a speed that you can almost guarantee you’ll need to adjust your frameworks well before their shelf life has passed. Organizational plans need to be adjusted regularly, often at shorter intervals than initially anticipated, and not everyone is wired to navigate this velocity of change. Thankfully, big-picture thinkers can empower members of your team to pivot efficiently and sustainably.

These people thrive at implementing strategic shifts and aren’t necessarily the individuals with the most experience. You will find them being led by their curiosity to connect their work to the larger strategy and driving impact. Their deep intellect helps them see things more holistically than others, and their passionate ability to engage at deeper levels persuades others to follow them. Identifying, equipping, and empowering big-picture thinkers is how you can drive outsized company performance and change the traditional talent game. While a spirit of agility is essential, it’s not enough on its own. What you need is the ability to execute it repeatedly. Mindset, data, and productivity are critical components of an agile organization. But truly embodying the necessary level of fluidity comes down to how you solve problems, which leans into elements of both art and science. This approach is vital because organizations that pivot well tend to experience significantly better performance outcomes.

How: • Identify and empower big-picture thinkers. These individuals have a unique blend of IQ and EQ, left- and right-brain functions, and are analytical yet creative. They can help teams pivot efficiently and sustainably. • Develop a culture of agility. This includes having a mindset that is open to change, using data to make informed decisions, and being productive in all aspects of work.

2. TO SEE THE HOLISTIC VISION In the past, work was heavily compartmentalized. Individuals worked within their areas of expertise; everyone had their specialty, and projects were doled out accordingly. But an end-to-end model allows for a more sophisticated, cross-functional understanding of business functions, focusing on evolving people’s skills, sustaining change, and leveraging digital and brain science learning to achieve results more quickly. I see this holistic vision in action every day. My team of strategic thinkers—at ATD, we call them “power strategists”—reimagines excellence in the face of constant change. In response to the pandemic, we fostered collaboration between Supply Chain and Human Resources to swiftly revolutionize our approach to hiring, onboarding, and supporting over 100 distribution centers.

Embracing this mindset and end-to-end thinking, we harnessed AI tools and digital solutions to enhance productivity, retention, and customer experience, which enabled us to implement sustainable changes in just a fraction of the projected time. United as one team, we transformed our operations within eight months, elevating on-time delivery and dispatch rates and—most importantly—successfully meeting our customers’ needs. How: • Fostering collaboration between different departments. This can allow for a more sophisticated, cross-functional understanding of business functions and help achieve results more quickly.

• Harnessing AI tools and digital solutions. This can help enhance productivity, retention, and customer experience. 3. TO INVOKE CURIOSITY AS A PRIMARY TOOL What sets these strategists apart is their ability to be curious. We all have a responsibility to be curious about the work that we’re doing. We should all be asking questions like, “Is there a better way? Could there be a stronger outcome? Are the issues we are solving contributing to the overall strategy of the company?” This self-evaluation gives us personal accountability for thinking strategically and being the voice to drive better outcomes.

This curiosity drives our change sustainability approach. The term “change management” implies that change is a finite problem that needs to be solved, but anyone in business knows that change is the only constant. Change is not a battle to fight; it’s an attitude of constantly keeping things fresh and momentous. Change adoption occurs when change is expected rather than treated like an event. These thinkers naturally approach change management like architects—with end-to-end and big-picture ideas—instilling a culture of agility that enables an organization to perform well amidst constant change. Power strategists form the cornerstone of our company culture by asking unique questions, fostering adaptability, and continuously innovating to build a vibrant, agile organization ready to tackle any challenge.

How: • Asking unique questions. This is the first step to becoming a strategic thinker. By asking questions, you are challenging the status quo and opening yourself up to new possibilities. • Fostering adaptability. Change is inevitable, so it’s important to be able to adapt to new circumstances. This means being willing to change your mind, learn new things, and take risks.

POSITION YOUR TEAM FOR RESILIENCE Big-picture thinkers zoom out and capture a comprehensive view. From the broad strokes of the company purpose and vision to the details of how things get communicated company-wide, these players are poised to navigate the ebbs and flows of the business’s needs. Your organization can reap the benefits of increased productivity, community, and adaptability when you can identify the individuals who naturally see the bigger picture and equip those who require this skill to empower them in their roles. Who on your team is uniquely equipped for this position? What resources do they need to more fully bring these skills to the table?