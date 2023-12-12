SmileDirectClub says you need to keep making payments on those dental aligners. Do you?

BY Christopher Zara3 minute read

SmileDirectClub customers who have been making payments as part of its SmilePay program have little to actually smile about this week.

In the wake of a surprise announcement on Friday that the long-suffering teledendistry company will immediately wind down all operations, one detail that has not gone unnoticed involves remaining customers who had opted to finance their dental aligners through an installment plan. Although SmileDirectClub has provided only limited guidance for existing customers since its closure, a sentence on its website says, “SmilePay customers are expected to continue to make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full per the terms of our SmilePay program.” This, despite the fact that the company has canceled its lifetime guarantee and will no longer offer customer support of any kind.

Online forums, such as Reddit and X, have been rife with comments from incensed and confused customers, many wondering aloud why they should be on the hook for payments to a company that doesn’t exist. However, the answer is not so cut-and-dried, in part because SmileDirectClub isn’t the only company involved. SmilePay payments are processed by HFD, formerly Healthcare Finance Direct, a Bakersfield, California-based fintech firm that enables healthcare companies to offer buy-now, pay-later options to their customers. Unlike SmileDirectClub, HFD is very much alive, so it is perhaps not surprising that the company would want to continue receiving the payments it’s owed. What’s unclear at the moment is the extent to which HFD will enforce the terms of its existing SmilePay installment contracts.

HFD did not respond to emails from Fast Company seeking clarity. A customer service rep reached by phone said SmileDirectClub’s closure came as a surprise to HFD, but the rep was not able to provide additional details. And it gets even more complicated: Although HFD is the payments processor for SmilePay customers, it’s not a lender—at least not in all cases. According to one installment contract viewed by Fast Company via a court filing, SmileDirectClub is listed as the creditor. Still, customers who simply stop paying HFD could face consequences, according to Mike Agruss, a Chicago-based lawyer whose firm specializes in consumer rights and handles many debt collections cases. Although he acknowledges that this would be a confounding situation for any consumer.

“If you are paying for a service with a company that’s no longer in business, it doesn’t make sense—you’re not getting the benefits, and I would tell people not to pay,” Agruss says. “On the other hand, you’ve got a finance company that’s involved who may say, ‘Hey, you’re under contract. You have to pay this.” Pulling teeth SmileDirectClub’s problems stretch back through much of its 10-year existence. The Nashville-based company has been at the center of numerous lawsuits, including a complaint last year by the D.C. attorney general who alleged that it unfairly used nondisclosure agreements to silence dissatisfied customers. SmileDirectClub went public in 2019, but the loss-making company was never a favorite with investors. And in September, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Whether or not some customers do ultimately elect to stop making their SmilePay payments in the wake of all this (obviously, it’s a good idea to consult an attorney about your specific situation before making any rash decisions), Arguss says it’s important that people understand their rights, especially if their accounts end up in default. “I would say number one, if you get a collection letter, do not ignore it,” he says. “Send in a written dispute letter explaining the situation.”

He says customers who are prepared to argue that they should be allowed to stop payments because SmileDirectClub went out of business might actually have a pretty good case to make, and consumer rights laws are designed to protect consumers in such situations. “If I were a consumer here, I’d feel pretty confident,” he says. But it’s also important to document everything, he adds, and monitor your credit report with a vigilant eye toward disputing any inaccurate information that may show up there. At the same time, many customers may choose instead to just keep making payments, deciding that it’s not worth the hassle of potential tussles with debt collectors or the risk of a lower credit score. Threats from a defunct dental company may be more bark than bite, but no legal fight is ever going to be a sure thing.