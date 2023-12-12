Toy giant Hasbro is laying off an additional 1,100 employees as sales decline

Unfortunately, it’s not just the tech and media industries that are seeing mass layoffs in the final weeks of the year. Toy giant Hasbro has announced significant job cuts due to slumping toy sales, CNBC reports . The news comes from a recent memo to employees from Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks.

In the memo, Cocks cited the sales headwinds the company faced during the first nine months of the year, which are now continuing into the all-important holiday period, as reasons for the layoffs. Cocks expects the headwinds to persist into 2024. In addition, Hasbro recently said it expects a revenue decline of 13% to 15% this year.

In an effort to combat softer sales, Cocks said Hasbro needs to become a more modernized and “leaner” company. As a result, the toy giant will be cutting 1,100 jobs over the next six months. This is in addition to the 800 job cuts Hasbro announced earlier in the year. A Hasbro investor fact sheet from earlier this year noted that Hasbro had 6,300 employees worldwide

While Hasbro has major toy brands like Transformers and Nerf, the company’s consumer segment toy sales have dropped by 18%, it said in its recent fiscal report.