Snapchat Recap 2023: Here’s how to see your ‘year-end’ story

With only a few weeks left to 2023, Snapchat is cutting it close, but it will soon begin rolling out its Snapchat Recap feature to Snapchatters everywhere. Snapchat Recap, previously called Snapchat Year End Stories, gives Snapchatters a look back at some of their Memories posted throughout the year.

In 2023, Snapchat Recap includes several categories based on the Memories a user posted. The categories include:

“ New Year, New Me ,” which highlights Snaps posted on January 1, 2023

,” which highlights Snaps posted on January 1, 2023 “ Felt Cute, Will Delete in 24-Hours ,” which shows the many selfies a user posted

,” which shows the many selfies a user posted “Beach, Please!” which includes ocean scenes

How do I get my Snapchat Recap 2023 year-end story?

Snap says that Snapchat Recap 2023 will roll out to users globally on Wednesday, December 13. Your Snapchat Recap 2023 can be found in the Memories section of the app and as always, you can choose to view it privately or share it with whomever you wish.

In addition to announcing the rollout of Snapchat Recap 2023, the company also shared insights into some of the most popular aspects of the platform this year.