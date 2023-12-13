Behavioral scholars have revealed why it’s okay to turn down those holiday party invitations this year

December means an avalanche of invites to parties. It also means oodles of anxiety for the burned-out, the introverted, and the hikikomori who would prefer to say no but are afraid that doing so will have negative consequences.

Julian Givi, an assistant professor at West Virginia University, and Colleen Kirk, an associate professor at New York Institute of Technology, found that 77% of participants in a study accepted an invitation because they were afraid of what would happen if they declined. To understand the true impact of saying no, the same researchers conducted a follow-up study that involved a series of experiments with more than 2,000 people.

In one of the experiments, people were asked to read about a scenario where their friend Alex invited them to the museum but they had to decline, or that they were inviting their friend Alex to the museum and Alex declined. In another, participants and their significant others took turns inviting each other to an event and declining. In a third experiment, participants read about a situation where someone declined an invitation and predicted how the inviter would feel as an outside observer.

“Across our experiments, we consistently found that invitees overestimate the negative ramifications that arise in the eyes of inviters following an invitation decline,” Givi told Phys.org. “People tend to exaggerate the degree to which the person who issued the invitation will focus on the act of the invitee declining the invitation as opposed to the thoughts that passed through their head before they declined.”