Stronger, prettier, and better for the environment: Why stone is making a comeback in architecture

In 2018, a peculiar building opened its doors on a quiet street of central London, and almost immediately, it turned into architectural marmite : some hated it enough to order its demolition , others adored it enough to honor it with the RIBA Stirling Prize , Britain’s top architecture award.

The building in question was designed by local architect Amin Taha. It is known as 15 Clerkenwell Close and the controversy may surprise you, because in a sea of brick Victorian dwellings, the newcomer stood out (apparently too much) with its load-bearing, rough-hewn limestone structure.

15 Clerkenwell Close [Photo: Chris Wood/Wiki Commons]

The building ended up dodging the wrecking ball, and in the process it put stone, a virtually forgotten building material, back on the map. It also prompted an important question: Can this millennia-old natural material, which was supplanted by concrete, steel, and mass-produced bricks, be the sustainable building material we’ve been looking for?

A few years ago, four architecture students at the Liverpool University were inspired by Taha’s ambitious project and set out to learn more about the benefits and limitations of natural stone as a building material. Their research has culminated in a thesis project called Stone Reform, which explores what would happen if we stopped building with concrete and started building with natural stone instead. “We definitely didn’t have a strong stance at the beginning, but we definitely ended up with a stance that stone makes a lot more sense over choosing concrete,” says Toby Barlow, who worked on the project with fellow students Matthew Davies, Thomas Phillips, James Watson.